Impactassets Names Living Cities Impact Investment Team To Impactassets 50 Emeritus For 15Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For 35 years, Living Cities has worked to expand equitable access to capital and help all people build wealth and live abundant, dignified lives. That mission has been recognized by ImpactAssets as part of the 2026 ImpactAssets 50, with Living Cities named an Emeritus Impact Manager for the 15th consecutive year.

The IA 50 is a publicly available database of private impact investment managers and a resource for investors and advisors seeking opportunities that deliver measurable social and environmental impact. Living Cities' recognition reflects a long-standing commitment to advancing impact investing in service of more equitable and resilient communities.

"Being recognized as an Emeritus Impact Manager for the 15th consecutive year reflects the sustained impact Living Cities has made alongside our partners and investors," said Living Cities CEO Joe Scantlebury. "As impact investing evolves, so does our approach. Living Cities remains focused on challenging the limits of what capital can achieve, ensuring that opportunity reaches communities and leaders building a more equitable economic future."

“Over the past 15 years, impact investing has evolved into a sophisticated global marketplace,” said Jed Emerson, Founder of Blended Value Group and Chair of the IA 50 Review Committee.“The depth, scale and diversity represented in today's IA 50 demonstrates that impact investing is now a core investment strategy - one that brings together a wide range of asset classes, geographies and investment themes to drive measurable change.”

Among those included in this year's showcase, 52% concentrate their efforts domestically, within the United States. Social impact strategies continue to lead, with 58% of fund managers primarily targeting financial and economic inclusion, community development, affordable housing, and health and wellbeing. Environmental strategies also represent a significant share of the field, as 34% of fund managers focus primarily on energy, clean technology and decarbonization. Together, the 2026 IA 50 fund managers deployed nearly $17 billion towards impact in just a year.

“Across the IA 50, we see sustained investor commitment to affordability and economic development strategies that strengthen communities and expand access to opportunity,” said Margret Trilli, CEO and CIO of ImpactAssets and ImpactAssets Capital Partners.“From affordable housing and community development to capital for small businesses and underrepresented entrepreneurs, these managers are directing capital where it can help build an inclusive economy while delivering competitive financial returns. That alignment between impact and performance is what continues to drive momentum in the market.”

Selections are made by an independent IA 50 Review Committee of 13 globally recognized industry leaders through a rigorous, multi-stage process led by ImpactAssets Capital Partners. All selected firms must demonstrate a track record in impact investing, clear impact objectives, and U.S. investor accessibility.

The full IA 50 database is available at impactassets/IA-50.

About the ImpactAssets 50

ImpactAssets 50® (IA 50) is the definitive guide to impact investing fund managers globally. The publicly available database is composed of experienced and emerging private debt and equity impact investment fund managers committed to generating positive impact. The IA 50 2025 reflects the innovation and exponential growth of impact investing that the IA 50 has helped to spotlight over the last 15 years.

The IA 50 is not an index or investable platform and does not constitute an offering or solicitation to buy or sell securities or a private placement, or recommend specific products. Nor is this an endorsement of any of the listed fund managers. It is not a replacement for due diligence. Additional details on the selection process are available here.

About Living Cities

Living Cities is a member collaborative of leading philanthropic foundations and financial institutions committed to closing income and wealth gaps in the United States and building an economy that works for everyone. Living Cities promotes equitable and inclusive wealth-building by addressing barriers to capital investment, shared knowledge, and collective action among its members, partners, and network of city leaders. Learn more at .

About ImpactAssets

ImpactAssets is an impact investing trailblazer dedicated to changing the trajectory of the planet's future and improving the lives of all people. As a leading impact investing firm, ImpactAssets offers deep strategic expertise to help its clients define and execute on their impact goals. Founded in 2010, ImpactAssets increases flows of money to impact investing in partnership with its clients through its impact investment platform, philanthropic solutions, and field-building initiatives, including the IA 50 database of private debt and equity impact fund managers. ImpactAssets has more than $5 billion in assets, working with purpose-driven individuals and their wealth managers, family offices, foundations and corporations. ImpactAssets is an independent 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at

About ImpactAssets Capital Partners

ImpactAssets Capital Partners (IA Capital) is an SEC-registered investment adviser specializing in impact investing for institutional investors, including foundations, corporations, and family offices. IA Capital offers a full range of custom services, including investment and impact strategy design, sourcing and origination, due diligence, portfolio construction, monitoring, risk management, and reporting. IA Capital also structures and manages bespoke fund vehicles for aligned investor cohorts, providing support from mandate design and formation to capital raising, deployment, and administration. As a subsidiary of its non-profit parent entity, ImpactAssets, IA Capital works across both market-rate and impact-first investing approaches to help clients align capital with mission.