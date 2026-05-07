The Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Major Southern Expansion With New Tallahassee Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peach Cobbler Factory continues its rapid expansion across the Southern United States with the announcement of a new location coming to Tallahassee, Florida.

The new dessert destination will be owned and operated by father-and-son team Elton Powell and Elton Powell Jr., bringing the fast-growing brand's famous cobblers, banana puddings, cookies, cinnamon rolls, churro stix, brownies, cheesecakes, milkshakes, ice cream, and more to the Tallahassee community.

The new location will be located at:

The Peach Cobbler Factory

1660 W Tennessee St

Unit 3

Tallahassee, FL 32304

Known for its southern style desserts and unique dine-in, takeout, catering, delivery, and mobile dessert experiences, The Peach Cobbler Factory has become one of America's fastest-growing dessert chains with more than 130 plus brick and mortar or mobile units in operation with over 100 additional units in development nationwide.

“We are excited to continue building our footprint throughout Florida and the South,” said Greg George.“Elton Powell and Elton Powell Jr. are outstanding operators, and we believe Tallahassee is going to absolutely love what they bring to the community.”

The Peach Cobbler Factory has built a loyal following through its wide variety of desserts, strong family-focused atmosphere, and late-night delivery model that has helped fuel growth across multiple markets.

Guests at the Tallahassee location will soon be able to enjoy:



Cobbler & Ice Cream Combos

Banana Puddings

Cinnamon Rolls

Gourmet Cookies

Churro Stix

Cheesecakes

Brownies

Handcrafted Milkshakes

Gourmet & Cold Brew Coffee

Ice Cream Catering & Delivery Services



The company continues expanding into high-traffic markets across the country, including airports, stadiums, malls, mobile units, and traditional brick-and-mortar locations.

Grand Opening details for the Tallahassee location will be announced soon. Their soft opening is Saturday, May 9th.

About The Peach Cobbler Factory

Founded in Nashville, Tennessee in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in America. The company features over 130 brick and mortar and mobile units operating or in development across more than 25 states with additional expansion underway nationwide.

The brand specializes in cobblers, banana puddings, cookies, brownies, cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls, churro stix, shakes, ice cream, and catering services.

The company is co-owned by Larry Johnston, former Chairman and CEO of Albertsons Inc., and Greg George, a franchising veteran with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling successful franchise brands.

For more information about The Peach Cobbler Factory or to find a location near you, visit PeachCobblerFactory.

For franchise information, please visit

Media Contact:

Emeka Diayi

Director of Social

The Peach Cobbler Factory

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







