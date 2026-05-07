Burjeel Holding's Q1 Profit Jumps 44.5% To Dh57 Million As Patient Volume Increases

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Burjeel Holdings, a healthcare services provider listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, reported resilient financial results for the first quarter of 2026, supported by strong patient demand, continued network expansion, and growth across specialized care services.

Net profit rose 44.5 per cent year-on-year to Dh57 million, with net margins improving to 4.2 per cent from 3.1 per cent in the same period last year.

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The healthcare group recorded revenue of Dh1.34 billion in the first quarter of this year, reflecting a 5.1 per cent year-on-year increase despite the earlier onset of Ramadan, adverse weather conditions, and temporary disruptions linked to regional developments during March.

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Excluding the impact of the Unified Procurement Program (UPP), normalized revenue growth stood at 9.7 per cent year-on-year.

EBITDA increased 11.2 per cent year-on-year to Dh201 million in Q1, while EBITDA margins improved to 15.0 per cent compared to 14.2 per cent in the same quarter last year. Margin expansion was supported by procurement optimization, lower inventory costs, and disciplined overhead management.

Operating cash flow increased 13.1 per cent year-on-year to Dh161 million, while cash conversion stood at 65 per cent.

1.8 million patients

Total patient volumes rose 7.2 per cent year-on-year to 1.8 million during the quarter, supported by sustained demand for specialized and essential care services, continued market penetration, and the ramp-up of new facilities across the UAE.

Outpatient footfall increased 7.3 per cent year-on-year, driven by resilient demand for paediatrics, orthopaedics, internal medicine, IVF, and advanced diagnostics, alongside the contribution from recently opened medical centres. Inpatient volumes grew 5.9 per cent year-on-year despite the rescheduling of certain elective procedures during March as a precautionary measure in response to regional developments.

The hospitals segment remained Burjeel's largest contributor, generating Dh1.19 billion in revenue, accounting for 89 per cent of the group's total revenue. Segment revenue increased 5.5 per cent year-on-year, supported by growth in patient footfall and continued demand across general surgery, cardiology, orthopaedics, and gastroenterology.

Hospitals EBITDA rose 12.2 per cent year-on-year to Dh242 million, with margins improving to 20.3 per cent from 19.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, driven mainly by efficiency gains in inventory management.

The medical centers segment delivered strong growth during the quarter, with revenue increasing 9.3 per cent year-on-year to Dh118 million. Outpatient visits across medical centres grew 21.9 per cent year-on-year, supported by the ramp-up of more than 16 newly opened centres.

Medical centres EBITDA increased 20.5 per cent year-on-year to Dh7 million as newer facilities continued to scale and operating leverage improved.

Full-year outlook

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said the first quarter of 2026 was marked by a challenging regional backdrop, while the Group's operations continued uninterrupted with strong demand for high-quality specialized healthcare services.

“The quarter once again demonstrated the resilience of our network and the strength of our operating model, translating into solid performance despite temporary disruptions. We continued to invest, expand, and strengthen our capabilities, reflecting our long-term confidence in the UAE and the region,” he said.

Burjeel Holdings maintained its growth outlook for the year, supported by continued expansion across hospitals, day-surgery centres, medical centres, and specialized care platforms in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It said that it remains focused on scaling high-acuity services, improving utilization across newer facilities, driving margin expansion, and investing in clinical excellence and digital transformation to support long-term growth and profitability.

On April 17, 2026, shareholders approved a full-year dividend of Dh120 million for 2025, equivalent to approximately Dh0.02 per ordinary share.

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