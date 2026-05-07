Rockbreaks Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) Welcomes Alaska Land Transfer Supporting Ambler District Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Trilogy Metals Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Trilogy Metals (NYSE American: TMQ) (TSX: TMQ) welcomed the U.S. Department of the Interior's decision to transfer approximately 1.4 million acres of federal land within Alaska's Dalton Utility Corridor to the State of Alaska, a move the company said could support infrastructure development, including the proposed Ambler Road project, and help advance critical mineral exploration and development in the Ambler Mining District.

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About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company holding a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC, which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“ UKMP“) in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy Metals. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy Metals' vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

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