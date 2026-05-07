'I Am Ready Enough To Compete,' Says Djokovic Ahead Of Italian Open Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Rome, May 7 (IANS) Novak Djokovic is set to return to ATP Tour action at the Italian Open this week, marking his first appearance since his campaign at Indian Wells Masters in March, as he said that he's 'ready enough to compete' ahead of his campaign here.

The six-time Rome champion arrives in the Italian capital after an extended absence caused by injury issues that disrupted his schedule over the past several weeks. Although the Serbian admitted he is still working his way back to full sharpness, he is eager to resume competition at one of the most successful venues of his career.

“I am ready enough to compete. I am not the happiest with the level of tennis or the movement or the physical state, but it is getting there. I wanted to be back on the Tour earlier, but couldn't. I was injured, so I had to deal with it progressively. I am here in Rome. I always love coming back, have had great success, so I am excited to be back in competition,” Djokovic told ATP Media before his opening match in Rome.

Djokovic owns a remarkable 68-12 record in Rome and has lifted the trophy six times, including notable victories over long-time rival Rafael Nadal during the Spaniard's dominant run at the tournament. The 38-year-old spoke warmly about returning to an event he considers one of the sport's most iconic stops.

“It is called the tennis colosseum for a reason. Amazing crowds. The number of people who come and watch the tournament is so high, and the venue is so historic and beautiful. Considering the Italians' success in men's and women's in the last several years, the popularity has grown, and you can feel that. There is great energy around the stands,” Djokovic said of Rome.

The Serbian began 2026 strongly by reaching his first Grand Slam final since 2024 at the Australian Open. However, his momentum was halted in Indian Wells, where he suffered a fourth-round defeat to Jack Draper in a deciding-set tiebreak.

A record 40-time ATP Masters 1000 winner, Djokovic will open his Rome campaign against Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic on Friday. Prizmic previously pushed Djokovic to four sets at the Australian Open in 2024.

The third seed could potentially face Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals, while world No. 1 Jannik Sinner sits in the opposite half of the draw. Sinner is attempting to become only the second player, after Djokovic, to complete the Career Golden Masters. Although Djokovic defeated the Italian in Melbourne earlier this year, Sinner currently leads their overall ATP Head2Head rivalry 6-5.