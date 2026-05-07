Screw Compressor Market Size To Hit USD 21.96 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At a CAGR of 4.98%, the U.S. screw compressor market is expected to increase from USD 1.82 billion in 2025 to USD 2.96 billion by 2035. Growing industrial automation, rising demand for high-capacity, energy-efficient compressors, the rise of the manufacturing and construction sectors, and the adoption of environmentally friendly, oil-free technologies are all factors contributing to market expansion. Austin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screw Compressor Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider, “ The Screw Compressor Market Size was valued at USD 12.98 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.96 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% during 2026–2035.” Rising Industrial Automation and Energy-efficient Operations to Boost Market Growth Globally The main factors propelling the growth of the screw compressor market are increasing industrial automation and the requirement for energy-efficient operations. The market demand is being driven by the growing use of high-capacity, low-maintenance compressors in the building, manufacturing, and energy sectors. Modern industrial machinery and systems must operate in harsh environments, and sustainability initiatives promote energy-efficient, oil-free alternatives. Predictive maintenance and smart monitoring work together to increase productivity, which leads to long-term market expansion and extensive industrial use. Get a Sample Report of Screw Compressor Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Kaeser Compressors

Sullair

Gardner Denver

Fusheng

Hitachi

BOGE Compressors

Quincy Compressor

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Siemens Energy

Bauer Group

Hanwha Power Systems

MINNUO Group

FS-Curtis

Airotech Compressors

Comptech

Dukas Compressors

Shanghai Screw Compressor Co., Ltd. Howden Screw Compressor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 12.98 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 21.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.40% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Oil-Injected, Oil-Free, Others)

. By Capacity/Power Rating (Up to 100 kW, 101–500 kW, Above 500 kW)

. By Technology (Rotary, Twin-Screw, Single-Screw, Others)

. By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Others)





Purchase Single User PDF of Screw Compressor Market Report (20% Discount) @

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Oil-Injected held the largest market share of 62.37% in 2025 due to its extensive applications, reliable operations and cost efficiency is manufacturing, construction and energy industry. Oil-Free is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.12% during 2026–2035 driven by increasing demand from energy efficient and sustainable solutions.

By Capacity/Power Rating

101–500 kW dominated with a 54.85% share in 2025due to their versatile nature, wide applicability for almost all industrial applications and cost effectiveness. Above 500 kW is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.45% due to industries with need for high capacity to run their large-scale operations.

By Technology

Twin-Screw accounted for the highest market share of 57.21% in 2025 on account of its reliability, steady operation and operates at high pressure continuous industries. Single-Screw is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.30% due to its relatively easier design, lesser maintenance, and increasing industrial automation.

By End-Use Industry

Automotive held the largest share of 42.76% in 2025 owing to utilization of screw compressors in assembly lines, painting, and pneumatic applications with steady demand. Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period due to the rising investment in biotech, vaccine production and sterile manufacturing where oil-free, high efficiency compressors are required.

Regional Insights:

With a 38.64% market share in 2025, the Asia-Pacific screw compressor market dominated. Rapid industrialization, strong manufacturing, construction, and energy sectors all promote strong uptake. China, India, Japan, and Australia are the main markets. The market is expanding due to consumers' growing choice for high-capacity, energy-efficient, and oil-free compressors.

The screw compressor market in North America is expanding steadily as a result of rising manufacturing, construction, and industrial automation. Adoption has become apparent in a number of industries because to the growing need for high-performance, oil-free, and energy-efficient compressors.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Screw Compressor Market? Submit your inquiry here @

Recent Developments:



In July 2025, Atlas Copco introduced its next-generation GA and GA+ rotary screw compressors. These models feature an innovative hybrid bearing that extends the drivetrain's lifetime by 33%, along with IE4-efficiency motors and oversized coolers, delivering more air at a lower energy cost than previous generations. In August 2025, Ingersoll Rand unveiled the UP6S 20–30 HP oil-flooded rotary screw compressor. This compact, user-friendly unit offers powerful performance in a space-saving design, catering to industries requiring reliable and efficient compressed air solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Screw Compressor Market Report (The USPs):



ENERGY EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate reductions in energy consumption, CO2 emissions, and adoption of eco-friendly and renewable energy-powered compressor systems.

MAINTENANCE & AFTERMARKET SERVICE INSIGHTS – helps you analyze maintenance costs, service contract penetration, and operational lifespan across compressor types and capacities.

CUSTOMER ADOPTION & MARKET PREFERENCE TRENDS – helps you understand penetration across SMEs and large enterprises along with demand for oil-free, compact, and high-capacity compressors.

SMART COMPRESSOR & IOT ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you track the growing integration of IoT-enabled systems and intelligent monitoring technologies in compressor solutions. INNOVATION & R&D PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you assess new product development activity, technology advancements, and R&D investment trends among leading manufacturers.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Reports:

Compressor Control System Market

Discrete Compressor Market

Compressor Rental Market

Oil Free Air Compressor Market

CO2 Compressor Market

CONTACT: Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315-961-9094 (US)