Not Watermelon? Mumbai Family Death Mystery Deepens As Rat Poison Traces Found In Viscera

Deaths of four members of a Mumbai family last month were caused by traces of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic rat poison ingredient found in their viscera. Police confirmed the family did not die due to eating watermelon, as widely believed earlier.

The deaths of four members of a family in Mumbai's Pydhonie area were caused by rat poison, officials said on Thursday after forensic experts found traces of zinc phosphide in the victims' viscera.

Zinc phosphide is a highly toxic chemical mainly used to kill rats and mice.

The finding has changed the direction of the investigation, as many people earlier believed the family may have died after eating watermelon.

Police officials now say there is no evidence so far that the watermelon itself caused the deaths.

Family fell ill after late-night meal

The victims were identified as Abdullah Dokadia, his wife Nasreen Dokadia, and their two daughters, Ayesha and Zaineb.

The family lived in Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road in south Mumbai.

According to officials, the family had hosted relatives for a get-together on the night of April 25.

After the guests left, the four family members reportedly ate pieces of watermelon at around 1 am on April 26.

A few hours later, all four developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

They were first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Despite treatment, all four died.

The incident had initially raised fears about food poisoning linked to watermelon consumption.

However, officials now say the deaths were not caused by bacterial infection or contaminated watermelon.

Earlier this week, the microbiology department of JJ Hospital submitted an initial report to the police.

The report stated that no bacterial infection was found in the victims' blood samples.

Officials also confirmed that no bacteria had been detected in the bodies during testing.

This pushed investigators to focus more closely on chemical poisoning.

After post-mortem examinations, doctors preserved the viscera samples of the deceased for chemical analysis.

Experts later found traces of zinc phosphide in all four samples.

An official said investigators are still trying to determine whether the poison was consumed accidentally or intentionally.

“So far, we have found no strong reason why the whole family would take such an extreme step,” the official said.

Police are continuing to investigate all possible angles.

Following the deaths, officials from the Mumbai Police, forensic teams and the Food and Drug Administration visited the family's house.

They collected samples of all food items consumed during the gathering.

These included chicken pulao, watermelon, drinking water and other food items.

The samples were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed testing.

Police have also recorded statements from relatives, neighbours and others connected to the family.

The JJ Marg police station is leading the investigation.

Questions still remain

While the discovery of zinc phosphide has ruled out bacterial food poisoning, several questions still remain unanswered.

Investigators are trying to find out how the poison entered the family's food and whether it was mixed accidentally or deliberately.

Officials said the final forensic science laboratory report will provide clearer answers.

The case has shocked residents in the area, especially because the family had appeared normal during the gathering earlier that evening.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and more details are expected after the final reports are received.

(With inputs from agencies)