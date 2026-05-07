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Zelensky Threatens Retaliation as Russia Ignores Ukraine Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Wednesday that Russian forces have shown no signs of halting their military campaign despite an active ceasefire proposal put forward by Kyiv, vowing that Ukraine would not stand down.
"Russia has not stopped any of its military activity. Unfortunately, it has not ceased. Ukraine will respond in a reciprocal manner," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
The Ukrainian leader confirmed that Russian forces struck seven Ukrainian regions on Wednesday alone — hours after a Kyiv-initiated ceasefire officially came into force at midnight. The assault drew a sharp warning from Zelensky that further escalation would not go unanswered.
"Depending on the situation tonight and tomorrow, we will also decide on our fully fair response," Zelensky said.
Despite the heated exchange of hostilities, Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine has not abandoned its pursuit of peace, stressing the country's determination to bring the conflict to an end on terms it considers honorable.
The standoff follows dueling ceasefire announcements earlier in the week. On Monday, Russia's Defense Ministry declared a unilateral truce covering May 8–9, while Zelensky separately announced that Ukraine would observe its own ceasefire beginning Wednesday — setting the stage for the current impasse as both sides trade accusations of violations.
"Russia has not stopped any of its military activity. Unfortunately, it has not ceased. Ukraine will respond in a reciprocal manner," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
The Ukrainian leader confirmed that Russian forces struck seven Ukrainian regions on Wednesday alone — hours after a Kyiv-initiated ceasefire officially came into force at midnight. The assault drew a sharp warning from Zelensky that further escalation would not go unanswered.
"Depending on the situation tonight and tomorrow, we will also decide on our fully fair response," Zelensky said.
Despite the heated exchange of hostilities, Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine has not abandoned its pursuit of peace, stressing the country's determination to bring the conflict to an end on terms it considers honorable.
The standoff follows dueling ceasefire announcements earlier in the week. On Monday, Russia's Defense Ministry declared a unilateral truce covering May 8–9, while Zelensky separately announced that Ukraine would observe its own ceasefire beginning Wednesday — setting the stage for the current impasse as both sides trade accusations of violations.
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