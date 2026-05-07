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HPE moves self-driving networks from vision to reality with new autonomous networking capabilities to accelerate secure, AI-native operations
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirate– – May 7, 2–26 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced new self-driving network capabilities, establishing the company as the in’ustry’s first and only provider of fully autonomous, agentic AIOps networking.
With the introduction of new self-driving actions across HPE Mist and HPE Aruba Central, HPE delivers on its vision of secure, AI-native, fully autonomous networking by enabling networks that can detect, diagnose, and resolve issues in real time without human intervention. Central to this approach is a differentiated architecture powered by microservices, autonomous agents, and an advanced agentic mesh, designed to move beyond insight-driven operations to true autonomy, and proactively resolve issues before they impact revenue, operations, or brand reputation.
“The self-driving network is no longer aspira’ional; it’s ”perational,” said Rami Rahim, executive vice president, president and general manager, Net“orking, HPE. “The network HPE now delivers represents a pivotal shift for our customers, and marks a breakaway moment for them to capture the benefits of the next frontier of autonomous actions. This fundamentally changes the role of networking from a system that informs to one that takes action on behalf of the business, freeing customer networking teams to focus on innovation instead of operations.”
HPE helps Ministry of Justice boost reliability and efficiency with secure, AI-native, autonomous network operations
HPE customers such as the UK Ministry of Justice are realizing tangible benefits from full agentic autonomy via the HPE Self-driving Network, and have significantly improved network operations by leveraging HPE Self-driving Network capabilities to achieve a significant reduction in helpdesk tickets and dramatically streamline issue resolution. These results mirror broader customer outcomes across H’E’s portfolio, where automation and AI-driven insights have consistently reduced operational burdens, minimized escalations, and accelerated deployment timelines.
“Over the past four years, the Ministry of Justice has transformed how it operates a highly complex, multivendor digital estate, embedding intelligence directly into the network at national scale,” said Nava Ramanan, Director of Technology, Ministry of Justice“ “The HPE Self-driving Network enables trusted autonomous actions that help us anticipate and resolve issues before users are impacted. This approach has contributed to an approximate 75% reduction in Service Desk tickets and enabled us to bring the management of around 15,000 devices inhouse, giving our teams greater ownership, control, and flexibility to deliver resilient, alwayson justice services today and into the future.”
HPE advances self-driving networks with new autonomous actions
HPE is expanding the capabilities of its selfdriving network with new autonomous actions, driven by autonomous agents and powered by agentic AI across its HPE Mist and HPE Aruba Central platforms, further reducing the need for manual intervention. New agents announced today now deliver capacity and radio optimization, self-securing actions, and user roaming issue resolution.
Together, these capabilities enable networks to proactively improve user experience and prevent issues before they disrupt business operations. New selfdriving actions designed to optimize and secure end user experiences include:
.Dynamic Capacity Optimization: Autonomously identifies capacity bottlenecks and dynamically tunes RF parameters, including band selection, channel bandwidth, and power levels, beyond predefined operational ranges by leveraging learned utilization patterns. This delivers optimized end-user capacity, coverage, and roaming experiences for wireless users.
.Autonomous Missing VLAN Remediation: A trusted self-driving action that autonomously fixes VLAN configuration errors in the access layer to prevent blackholing of client traffic. This is an evolution from driver-assisted VLAN remediation, assuring even faster problem resolution for better user experiences.
.Rogue DHCP Protection: Autonomously detects and remediates unauthorized DHCP servers to mitigate potential external security risks and prevent end user connectivity disruptions.
.Real-time Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS): Self-driving complements AI-driven Radio Resource Management (RRM) to adaptively learn and proactively avoid association issues on frequently impacted channels to mitigate wireless client disruptions.
.Client Roaming insights: Ensure smooth, uninterrupted roaming for users by analyzing client connectivity metrics, including location, leading to self-driving actions.
.User Experience Latency Metrics: Accelerate rootcause identification by measuring WiFi performance at “first conne”t” and providing clear, endtoend visibility into latency from the user’s device to the cloud.
Seamless, secure connectivity with OpenRoaming and Zero Trust enhancements
Both HPE Mist and HPE Aruba Central benefit from expanded OpenRoaming integration, reducing costs and operational complexity while supporting easier, more secure Wi-Fi access across locations without constant logins, and protecting users with strong identity checks. This capability also helps simplify operations and move organizations faster toward Zero Trust security. Additional innovations announced today include:
.Simplified Inline Microsegmentation: provides a unified wired and wireless policy framework that enables consistent enforcement for distributed enterprises – without requiring a network redesign.
.Real-world Network Access Controller (NAC) Sandbox Testing: ne“ “dry”run” capabilities within HPE Mist Access Assurance allow policies to be validated against actual conditions and to assess true impact before deployment, reducing risk, enabling zero trust, and ensuring operational continuity.
Availability of dual platform access points
Previously announced in December, the first AI-native, dual-platform Wi-Fi access points are now generally available (GA), beginning with the HPE Networking 723H APs, which provide AI telemetry for self-driving networks in a hospitality-friendly, wall-mount form factor and are the first HPE Networking APs to work with HPE Mist or HPE Aruba Central.
HPE is also making available two special financing programs to accelerate network transformation: 10% savings on datacenter networking and enterprise routing for AI workloads, and 0% financing on HPE Networking term-based software, including HPE Juniper Networking Mist.
With the introduction of new self-driving actions across HPE Mist and HPE Aruba Central, HPE delivers on its vision of secure, AI-native, fully autonomous networking by enabling networks that can detect, diagnose, and resolve issues in real time without human intervention. Central to this approach is a differentiated architecture powered by microservices, autonomous agents, and an advanced agentic mesh, designed to move beyond insight-driven operations to true autonomy, and proactively resolve issues before they impact revenue, operations, or brand reputation.
“The self-driving network is no longer aspira’ional; it’s ”perational,” said Rami Rahim, executive vice president, president and general manager, Net“orking, HPE. “The network HPE now delivers represents a pivotal shift for our customers, and marks a breakaway moment for them to capture the benefits of the next frontier of autonomous actions. This fundamentally changes the role of networking from a system that informs to one that takes action on behalf of the business, freeing customer networking teams to focus on innovation instead of operations.”
HPE helps Ministry of Justice boost reliability and efficiency with secure, AI-native, autonomous network operations
HPE customers such as the UK Ministry of Justice are realizing tangible benefits from full agentic autonomy via the HPE Self-driving Network, and have significantly improved network operations by leveraging HPE Self-driving Network capabilities to achieve a significant reduction in helpdesk tickets and dramatically streamline issue resolution. These results mirror broader customer outcomes across H’E’s portfolio, where automation and AI-driven insights have consistently reduced operational burdens, minimized escalations, and accelerated deployment timelines.
“Over the past four years, the Ministry of Justice has transformed how it operates a highly complex, multivendor digital estate, embedding intelligence directly into the network at national scale,” said Nava Ramanan, Director of Technology, Ministry of Justice“ “The HPE Self-driving Network enables trusted autonomous actions that help us anticipate and resolve issues before users are impacted. This approach has contributed to an approximate 75% reduction in Service Desk tickets and enabled us to bring the management of around 15,000 devices inhouse, giving our teams greater ownership, control, and flexibility to deliver resilient, alwayson justice services today and into the future.”
HPE advances self-driving networks with new autonomous actions
HPE is expanding the capabilities of its selfdriving network with new autonomous actions, driven by autonomous agents and powered by agentic AI across its HPE Mist and HPE Aruba Central platforms, further reducing the need for manual intervention. New agents announced today now deliver capacity and radio optimization, self-securing actions, and user roaming issue resolution.
Together, these capabilities enable networks to proactively improve user experience and prevent issues before they disrupt business operations. New selfdriving actions designed to optimize and secure end user experiences include:
.Dynamic Capacity Optimization: Autonomously identifies capacity bottlenecks and dynamically tunes RF parameters, including band selection, channel bandwidth, and power levels, beyond predefined operational ranges by leveraging learned utilization patterns. This delivers optimized end-user capacity, coverage, and roaming experiences for wireless users.
.Autonomous Missing VLAN Remediation: A trusted self-driving action that autonomously fixes VLAN configuration errors in the access layer to prevent blackholing of client traffic. This is an evolution from driver-assisted VLAN remediation, assuring even faster problem resolution for better user experiences.
.Rogue DHCP Protection: Autonomously detects and remediates unauthorized DHCP servers to mitigate potential external security risks and prevent end user connectivity disruptions.
.Real-time Dynamic Frequency Selection (DFS): Self-driving complements AI-driven Radio Resource Management (RRM) to adaptively learn and proactively avoid association issues on frequently impacted channels to mitigate wireless client disruptions.
.Client Roaming insights: Ensure smooth, uninterrupted roaming for users by analyzing client connectivity metrics, including location, leading to self-driving actions.
.User Experience Latency Metrics: Accelerate rootcause identification by measuring WiFi performance at “first conne”t” and providing clear, endtoend visibility into latency from the user’s device to the cloud.
Seamless, secure connectivity with OpenRoaming and Zero Trust enhancements
Both HPE Mist and HPE Aruba Central benefit from expanded OpenRoaming integration, reducing costs and operational complexity while supporting easier, more secure Wi-Fi access across locations without constant logins, and protecting users with strong identity checks. This capability also helps simplify operations and move organizations faster toward Zero Trust security. Additional innovations announced today include:
.Simplified Inline Microsegmentation: provides a unified wired and wireless policy framework that enables consistent enforcement for distributed enterprises – without requiring a network redesign.
.Real-world Network Access Controller (NAC) Sandbox Testing: ne“ “dry”run” capabilities within HPE Mist Access Assurance allow policies to be validated against actual conditions and to assess true impact before deployment, reducing risk, enabling zero trust, and ensuring operational continuity.
Availability of dual platform access points
Previously announced in December, the first AI-native, dual-platform Wi-Fi access points are now generally available (GA), beginning with the HPE Networking 723H APs, which provide AI telemetry for self-driving networks in a hospitality-friendly, wall-mount form factor and are the first HPE Networking APs to work with HPE Mist or HPE Aruba Central.
HPE is also making available two special financing programs to accelerate network transformation: 10% savings on datacenter networking and enterprise routing for AI workloads, and 0% financing on HPE Networking term-based software, including HPE Juniper Networking Mist.
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