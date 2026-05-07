Norsk Hydro: Minutes From The Annual General Meeting 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Norsk Hydro ASA was held on May 7, 2026.

All proposals from the Board of Directors on the agenda provided in the notice of the Annual General Meeting published on April 14, 2026, were adopted, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 3.0 per share.

The dividend will be paid on May 19, 2026, to shareholders registered as of May 7, 2026, and recorded in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of May 11, 2026. The shares will be traded ex-dividend from and including May 8, 2026.

Three shareholder proposals were put to the vote. The supporting statements and the Board of Directors' responses are available on the company's website. None of the proposals were adopted.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached and are also available on hydro/generalmeeting.

Investor contact:

Baard Erik Haugen

+47 92497191

...

Media contact:

Anders Vindegg

+47 93864271

...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

Norsk Hydro ASA - Minutes from the Annual General Meeting May 7 2026