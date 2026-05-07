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US Forces Fire on Iranian Tanker After Trump’s Warning
(MENAFN) US forces fired on and immobilized an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, escalating tensions as President Donald Trump issued a stark new ultimatum to Tehran: accept Washington's terms or face a renewed — and far more devastating — bombing campaign.
US Central Command identified the targeted vessel as the M/T Hasna, an unladen tanker that CENTCOM said was attempting to reach an Iranian port in direct violation of Washington's active naval blockade. After issuing multiple warnings that went unheeded, an F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from the USS Abraham Lincoln fired several 20mm cannon rounds into the ship's rudder, rendering it unable to proceed, according to CENTCOM.
The strike landed just hours after Trump escalated his rhetoric sharply, warning on Truth Social that his military operation — which he dubbed the "already legendary Epic Fury" — would cease only if Iran accepted terms he claimed were already on the table.
"If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," he wrote on Truth Social.
Despite the hawkish posture, Trump projected confidence in a later appearance on PBS, telling the network there is "a very good chance" the conflict could be resolved before his scheduled visit to China — while warning that failure to reach a deal would see the US "go back to bombing the hell out of them."
Behind the scenes, both sides are reportedly edging toward a framework agreement. Sources cited by Axios described a draft one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding that would halt hostilities and open a 30-day window for deeper negotiations. The proposed terms would reportedly include an Iranian moratorium on uranium enrichment, strengthened inspections, a phased rollback of US sanctions, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, and a gradual easing of shipping restrictions.
Progress, however, remains uneven. A media source in Pakistan described the peace process as moving "somewhat slow," with multiple sticking points still unresolved.
Tehran has yet to formally accept or reject the proposal. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed the document remains under review, stressing that any viable agreement demands "good faith" and must be free of "dictation," "deception," "extortion," or "coercion."
Iranian military officials struck a sharply defiant tone even before news of the tanker strike broke. Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, cautioned that should Washington exploit the negotiations as cover for further military action, Iran would respond forcefully and deliver a "humiliating defeat."
US Central Command identified the targeted vessel as the M/T Hasna, an unladen tanker that CENTCOM said was attempting to reach an Iranian port in direct violation of Washington's active naval blockade. After issuing multiple warnings that went unheeded, an F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from the USS Abraham Lincoln fired several 20mm cannon rounds into the ship's rudder, rendering it unable to proceed, according to CENTCOM.
The strike landed just hours after Trump escalated his rhetoric sharply, warning on Truth Social that his military operation — which he dubbed the "already legendary Epic Fury" — would cease only if Iran accepted terms he claimed were already on the table.
"If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," he wrote on Truth Social.
Despite the hawkish posture, Trump projected confidence in a later appearance on PBS, telling the network there is "a very good chance" the conflict could be resolved before his scheduled visit to China — while warning that failure to reach a deal would see the US "go back to bombing the hell out of them."
Behind the scenes, both sides are reportedly edging toward a framework agreement. Sources cited by Axios described a draft one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding that would halt hostilities and open a 30-day window for deeper negotiations. The proposed terms would reportedly include an Iranian moratorium on uranium enrichment, strengthened inspections, a phased rollback of US sanctions, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, and a gradual easing of shipping restrictions.
Progress, however, remains uneven. A media source in Pakistan described the peace process as moving "somewhat slow," with multiple sticking points still unresolved.
Tehran has yet to formally accept or reject the proposal. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed the document remains under review, stressing that any viable agreement demands "good faith" and must be free of "dictation," "deception," "extortion," or "coercion."
Iranian military officials struck a sharply defiant tone even before news of the tanker strike broke. Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, cautioned that should Washington exploit the negotiations as cover for further military action, Iran would respond forcefully and deliver a "humiliating defeat."
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