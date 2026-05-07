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Former Diplomat Janice Laurente Joins Moxie Strategies As EVP
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-Moxie Strategies, the strategic communications and advocacy firm recently named The Best New Agency in North America by this publication, has added former US diplomat and federal spokesperson Janice Laurente as executive vice president of public affairs
Laurente (pictured) brings more than two decades of experience advising governments, global organizations, and corporate leaders on high-stakes policy, reputational, and crisis challenges. Over the course of her career she has led communications during congressional investigations, geopolitical crises, natural disasters, and public health emergencies.
Her background includes senior roles at USAID and the Peace Corps, and she has led global initiatives across more than 50 countries, helping organizations navigate scrutiny, translate complex policy into clear narratives. At Moxie, she will play a central role in expanding the firm's national presence and deepening its expertise in high-stakes issues.
In addition, Siobhan Dillon is being promoted to associate and will support clients across sectors in developing strategic messaging, coordinating creative campaigns, advancing advocacy initiatives, and contributing to coalition-building efforts.
Laurente (pictured) brings more than two decades of experience advising governments, global organizations, and corporate leaders on high-stakes policy, reputational, and crisis challenges. Over the course of her career she has led communications during congressional investigations, geopolitical crises, natural disasters, and public health emergencies.
Her background includes senior roles at USAID and the Peace Corps, and she has led global initiatives across more than 50 countries, helping organizations navigate scrutiny, translate complex policy into clear narratives. At Moxie, she will play a central role in expanding the firm's national presence and deepening its expertise in high-stakes issues.
In addition, Siobhan Dillon is being promoted to associate and will support clients across sectors in developing strategic messaging, coordinating creative campaigns, advancing advocacy initiatives, and contributing to coalition-building efforts.
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