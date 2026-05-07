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Australia Introduces Mandatory Gas Allocation Plan
(MENAFN) Australia will compel leading gas exporters to dedicate 20% of their overseas shipments to the local market under a newly introduced gas reservation framework, Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced Thursday. The initiative is aimed at reducing strain caused by the nation’s ongoing energy crisis and stabilizing domestic supply conditions.
Bowen explained that the administration completed the structure of the policy following extensive discussions and consultations with industry representatives over recent months. During a press briefing unveiling the initiative, he stated, "That model will involve 20 percent of Australian gas exports being reserved for Australian use first."
He further emphasized, "There'll be a requirement on gas producers to sell that 20% to Australian users," highlighting that exporters would be obligated to prioritize local consumers before accessing broader international markets.
According to Bowen, the regulation is designed to maintain “a modest oversupply” within Australia’s domestic gas sector. The government expects this approach to help lower energy costs, improve market stability, and provide greater confidence for businesses, households, and gas-powered electricity facilities that complement renewable energy generation.
The minister also clarified that the framework will only impact future agreements and spot market transactions, while contracts already in place will continue without alteration.
Meanwhile, Resources Minister Madeleine King noted that liquefied natural gas exporters would be obligated to channel 20% of their total export output into the domestic market starting July 1, 2027.
King additionally stated that companies seeking permission to participate in international spot markets must first demonstrate they have adequately supplied Australian consumers before obtaining export authorization.
Bowen explained that the administration completed the structure of the policy following extensive discussions and consultations with industry representatives over recent months. During a press briefing unveiling the initiative, he stated, "That model will involve 20 percent of Australian gas exports being reserved for Australian use first."
He further emphasized, "There'll be a requirement on gas producers to sell that 20% to Australian users," highlighting that exporters would be obligated to prioritize local consumers before accessing broader international markets.
According to Bowen, the regulation is designed to maintain “a modest oversupply” within Australia’s domestic gas sector. The government expects this approach to help lower energy costs, improve market stability, and provide greater confidence for businesses, households, and gas-powered electricity facilities that complement renewable energy generation.
The minister also clarified that the framework will only impact future agreements and spot market transactions, while contracts already in place will continue without alteration.
Meanwhile, Resources Minister Madeleine King noted that liquefied natural gas exporters would be obligated to channel 20% of their total export output into the domestic market starting July 1, 2027.
King additionally stated that companies seeking permission to participate in international spot markets must first demonstrate they have adequately supplied Australian consumers before obtaining export authorization.
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