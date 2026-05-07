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French University Canteens Roll Out USD1.18 Meals to All Students
(MENAFN) French university canteens rolled out €1 ($1.18) subsidized meals for all students this week in a sweeping national initiative designed to ease deepening financial hardship among the country's youth.
The subsidized offering — comprising a starter, main course, and dessert — had previously been restricted to low-income students or those receiving financial assistance, with standard meals typically priced at €3.30. Student organizations had long campaigned for wider access to affordable dining, as rising living costs and mounting food insecurity continued to squeeze university populations across France.
A recent survey by a student union laid bare the scale of the problem: nearly half of students in France had skipped meals due to financial hardship, with almost a quarter reporting this occurred multiple times per month.
According to Crous, the public body overseeing student welfare services — including housing, dining, and scholarships — around 667,000 students took advantage of the discounted meal program in 2024, with tens of millions of meals served throughout the year. The expanded access is expected to substantially cut food costs for students who regularly use university cafeterias.
Higher education minister Philippe Baptiste said authorities are bracing for a significant uptick in demand and pledged additional funding to support the scheme's expansion in 2027. He described the policy as a transformational shift for the university system, adding that the government would closely monitor implementation to uphold service quality and avoid overburdening cafeteria staff.
The subsidized offering — comprising a starter, main course, and dessert — had previously been restricted to low-income students or those receiving financial assistance, with standard meals typically priced at €3.30. Student organizations had long campaigned for wider access to affordable dining, as rising living costs and mounting food insecurity continued to squeeze university populations across France.
A recent survey by a student union laid bare the scale of the problem: nearly half of students in France had skipped meals due to financial hardship, with almost a quarter reporting this occurred multiple times per month.
According to Crous, the public body overseeing student welfare services — including housing, dining, and scholarships — around 667,000 students took advantage of the discounted meal program in 2024, with tens of millions of meals served throughout the year. The expanded access is expected to substantially cut food costs for students who regularly use university cafeterias.
Higher education minister Philippe Baptiste said authorities are bracing for a significant uptick in demand and pledged additional funding to support the scheme's expansion in 2027. He described the policy as a transformational shift for the university system, adding that the government would closely monitor implementation to uphold service quality and avoid overburdening cafeteria staff.
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