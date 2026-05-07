Honda Australia Hands Wiredco Its Social And Content Remit

MENAFN - PRovoke) SYDNEY - Following a review process, Honda Australia has officially appointed WiredCo. as its new social and content agency in Australia.The remit will see WiredCo. integrated into Honda's agency village leading social and content strategy across its portfolio, including cars, motorcycles, power equipment and marine.The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the brand, as Honda Australia gears up for major new launches and a cultural repositioning of the brand.“What a dream team and remit to be part of as we bring Honda back into culture. Eva and her team have that special kind of energy that makes you give them your best thinking and work,” said WiredCo. managing director and partner, David Kennedy-Cosgrove.“It's going to be a big year for the brand, and social is going to play a huge role putting it back on the agenda. So, the thinking and work must deliver on that,” he added.As Honda enters its next phase in Australia, it does so with a sharp focus on introducing its market leading hybrid technology across its range. This strategy will see Honda Australia introduce a wave of new releases, with expanded hybrid vehicles in the CR-V and ZR-V ranges, their first battery electric car, Super-ONE, and the arrival of the much-anticipated all-new Prelude.Honda Australia general manager brand, marketing and digital, Eva Barrett added:“Honda has been an important part of Australian culture for almost 60 years – everybody has a Honda story. As Honda Australia enters a new electrified era, spearheaded by our market-leading e:HEV, we want to help create new stories and stir the same emotions today as we have in the past.”

competitive review process, Honda Australia has officially appointed WiredCo. as its new social and content agency

competitive review process, Honda Australia has officially appointed WiredCo. as its new social and content agency

Following a competitive review process, Honda Australia has officially appointed WiredCo. as its new social and content agency in Australia.

The remit will see WiredCo

Following a competitive review process, Honda Australia has officially appointed WiredCo. as its new social and content agency in Australia.

The remit will see WiredCo

Following a competitive review process, Honda Australia has officially appointed WiredCo. as its new social and content agency in Australia.

The remit will see WiredCo