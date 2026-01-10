Somnath Swabhiman Parv: Gujarat Ministers Join 72-Hour Omkar Jap

Ministers Participate in Akhand 'Omkar Jap'

During the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, the Education Minister,Pradyuman Vaja, and the Minister of State for Law and Energy, Kaushik Vekariya, devoutly participated in the 72-hour Akhand "Omkar Jap" conducted by Rishikumars, an official CMO release said. Junagadh MLA Sanjay Kardiya also joined the Ministers in the chanting. Rajkot MLA Darshita Shah also offered prayers at Somnath Mahadev.

The spiritual programme under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv further strengthened faith, culture, and self-respect. The dignitaries offered prayers at Somnath Mahadev for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state's people.

Cultural Programme Marks Celebrations

A cultural programme was held as a part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Friday. With a divine blend of the sounds of waves, Somnath, and music at the temple premises, the programme filled the atmosphere with spiritual and cultural energy.

Renowned singer Kirti Sagathia and folk singer Karsan Sagathia presented soulful Mahadev bhajans, garbas, and popular songs. Each performance reflected devotion, culture, and folk spirit, engaging the audience deeply.

Artist Hardik Dave also captivated the audience with Shiva stuti, Shiva bhajans, and Panbai's bhajans, creating a devotional mood with the ektara.

At the end, Rajbha Gadhvi presented folk literature and narrated historical episodes of Somnath, blending devotion to Shiva with patriotism. Pilgrims and locals enjoyed a spiritual atmosphere, highlighting Gujarat's rich culture and traditions.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Dr Praduman Vaja, Member of Parliament Rajesh Chudasama, MLA Bhagvan Barad, senior leader Shiva Solanki, along with a large number of devotees.

PM Modi to Join Festivities

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Somnath Swabhiman Parv on Saturday. At around 8 PM, PM Modi will participate in Omkar Mantra chanting, and thereafter he will view the Drone show at Somnath temple. (ANI)

