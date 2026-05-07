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Three Killed in Israeli Strikes on Lebanon Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Three Lebanese nationals lost their lives in renewed Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh in southern Lebanon on Thursday, as attacks continued in open defiance of a ceasefire still formally in force, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.
In the early morning hours, an Israeli airstrike hit a pickup truck on the Habboush road near the vehicle registration office in the Nabatieh district, claiming two lives. A separate Israeli drone strike subsequently struck a car hauler truck near the Safa station on the Mifdoun road, also in Nabatieh, killing one more person.
At approximately 7:30 am (0430 GMT), the towns of Habboush, Deir al-Zahrani, and Kfour in southern Lebanon were subjected to sustained heavy artillery shelling. Earlier at dawn, Israeli warplanes had also carried out a strike on the town of Kfarrumman, the agency reported.
Despite the ceasefire declared on April 17 and extended through May 17, the Israeli military has pressed ahead with daily strikes across Lebanon and large-scale demolition of homes in dozens of villages — a pattern mirroring its prolonged campaign of destruction in Gaza. Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed at least 2,715 people in Lebanon, wounded 8,353, and displaced more than 1.6 million — approximately one-fifth of the country's population — according to the latest official figures.
In the early morning hours, an Israeli airstrike hit a pickup truck on the Habboush road near the vehicle registration office in the Nabatieh district, claiming two lives. A separate Israeli drone strike subsequently struck a car hauler truck near the Safa station on the Mifdoun road, also in Nabatieh, killing one more person.
At approximately 7:30 am (0430 GMT), the towns of Habboush, Deir al-Zahrani, and Kfour in southern Lebanon were subjected to sustained heavy artillery shelling. Earlier at dawn, Israeli warplanes had also carried out a strike on the town of Kfarrumman, the agency reported.
Despite the ceasefire declared on April 17 and extended through May 17, the Israeli military has pressed ahead with daily strikes across Lebanon and large-scale demolition of homes in dozens of villages — a pattern mirroring its prolonged campaign of destruction in Gaza. Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed at least 2,715 people in Lebanon, wounded 8,353, and displaced more than 1.6 million — approximately one-fifth of the country's population — according to the latest official figures.
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