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S. Korea Vows 'Peaceful Coexistence' After Pyongyang Drops Reunification
(MENAFN) South Korea reaffirmed its commitment to a policy of "peaceful coexistence" with North Korea on Wednesday, following reports that Pyongyang had overhauled its constitution to strip out all references to reunification with the South.
"The government will conduct a comprehensive review of details related to North Korea's constitutional revision," South Korea's presidential office said, according to media. "Based on the review, the government will consistently pursue its peaceful coexistence policy for the Korean Peninsula," it added.
Media reported that Pyongyang rewrote provisions referencing "peaceful reunification" and "national unity," instead recasting North Korea as a fully distinct sovereign state with clearly defined borders with South Korea, China, and Russia. The revised constitution notably omitted any reference to the disputed maritime boundary in the Yellow Sea, including the Northern Limit Line.
The document, made public by Seoul's Unification Ministry, also stopped short of formally designating South Korea as a "primary foe" — contrary to expectations that it would codify earlier remarks by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who had previously described Seoul as an enemy state.
"The government will conduct a comprehensive review of details related to North Korea's constitutional revision," South Korea's presidential office said, according to media. "Based on the review, the government will consistently pursue its peaceful coexistence policy for the Korean Peninsula," it added.
Media reported that Pyongyang rewrote provisions referencing "peaceful reunification" and "national unity," instead recasting North Korea as a fully distinct sovereign state with clearly defined borders with South Korea, China, and Russia. The revised constitution notably omitted any reference to the disputed maritime boundary in the Yellow Sea, including the Northern Limit Line.
The document, made public by Seoul's Unification Ministry, also stopped short of formally designating South Korea as a "primary foe" — contrary to expectations that it would codify earlier remarks by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who had previously described Seoul as an enemy state.
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