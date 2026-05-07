Cong Defends Support To TVK, Says Move Aimed At Protecting TN's Secular Fabric

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 7 (IANS) Amid mounting political criticism over the Congress party extending support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and MLA S. Rajeshkumar on Thursday defended the decision, asserting that the move was taken solely to safeguard the secular character of Tamil Nadu and prevent communal forces from gaining influence in the state.

In a detailed statement issued amid the rapidly evolving post-election political situation, Rajeshkumar rejected allegations that Congress had compromised its principles or acted out of a desire for political positions.

He said certain political groups were deliberately attempting to portray the Congress decision as a betrayal of the people's mandate, but maintained that the party's stand was guided entirely by the larger interests of Tamil Nadu and the need to preserve social harmony.

“Congress has always remained committed to secularism and social justice. Our decision was made keeping in mind the democratic verdict and the future welfare of Tamil Nadu,” Rajeshkumar said.

The Congress leader noted that the party had received multiple political invitations even before the Assembly election announcement, but had chosen to remain aligned with secular forces under the INDIA bloc in its fight against communal politics.

He said Congress workers had campaigned extensively for the victory of the secular progressive alliance in the previous Assembly election and reiterated that the party remained ideologically opposed to the RSS and communal forces.

Rajeshkumar also highlighted TVK's declared political position and said the Vijay-led party had consistently projected itself as a secular movement.

He pointed out that TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay had publicly identified former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj as his ideological inspiration and pledged commitment to the principles of social justice.

“Supporting a political movement that has accepted Kamaraj's ideals and committed itself to secular and social justice values will only strengthen Tamil Nadu's secular foundations,” he said.

He further stressed that the Congress party's primary objective was to ensure the unity of secular political forces in Tamil Nadu and to prevent communal elements from securing political space in the state.

Rajeshkumar said the support extended to TVK should be viewed in the context of the present political circumstances and not through the lens of political opportunism.

“The Congress party will continue its journey against communalism and in defence of social justice and the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he added.