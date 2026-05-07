Iran's Long History Of Standing Firm Against Foreign Aggressors

MENAFN - Asia Times) US President Donald Trump's threats against Iran since the war began have targeted not just the country's military capabilities, but its entire civilization.

In recent days, he has threatened that Iran would be“blown off the face of the earth” if it attacks US ships trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He's previously pledged to send Iran back to the“Stone Age” and warned that“a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

These statements show not only extreme belligerence but also Trump's complete lack of understanding of Iran's long, resilient culture and civilization and the fortitude of its people.

Iran has been subjected to much internal strife and foreign power intervention, but it has never been colonized or subjugated. At every difficult moment in their history, Iranians have fought to preserve what is theirs.

Persian influence in ancient Greece and Rome

Since the Greco-Persian Wars (499 BCE), Persia has served as the West's ultimate“other”: a dark and despotic oriental villain menacing an enlightened West.

This is despite Persia's return of exiled Jews in Babylon to Jerusalem to rebuild their temple in 538 BCE, and its tolerance of diversity in the world's first truly multicultural empire.

The victories of a coalition of Greek city-states over the Achaemenid Persian imperial forces at Salamis (480 BCE) and Marathon (490 BCE) are considered pivotal moments in the history of Western civilization.

Yet this was just a minor setback for Persia. In fact, Persia continued to play a decisive role in Greek affairs. Persian gold helped Sparta defeat Athens in the Peloponnesian War (431–404 BCE), and Persia was often the most important mediator in Greek affairs.

The Parthian and Sasanian Empires that followed the Achaemenids in Persia then challenged the Romans.