EUR/USD Forex Signal 26/01: Eyes 1.200 (Chart)
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.2000. Add a stop-loss at 1.1750. Timeline:1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1750. Add a stop-loss at 1.2000.
Economists believe that the Fed will not be in a hurry to cut interest rates this year as the economy is doing well. It expanded by 4.4% in the third quarter, and analysts believe that the economy expanded by 5% in the fourth quarter.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate rose to a high of 1.1827, its highest level since September 17. It has remained above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).The pair has moved above the key resistance level at 1.1800, the upper side of the ascending triangle pattern, a common bullish continuation sign.Also, the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have continued rising. Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance level at 1.200.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
