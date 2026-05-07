Singer Sri Lanka Partners With Hikvision To Expand Advanced Security And Smart Technology Solutions

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Singer Sri Lanka, a trusted name in the country's consumer electronics and technology solutions space, has announced a strategic partnership with Hikvision, the world's No. 1 CCTV brand, globally recognised for its reliability, quality, and innovation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Singer as it continues to expand its offering beyond traditional product categories into advanced, future-ready technology solutions.

The partnership will see Singer Sri Lanka introduce Hikvision's globally acclaimed range of solutions to the local market, leveraging its strong retail, dealer and system integrators network. Singer will also provide after-sales service and support, ensuring customers benefit from a seamless and dependable experience.

Through this collaboration, a wide portfolio of Hikvision solutions will be introduced to Sri Lanka, including advanced CCTV cameras and recorders, smart access control and video intercom systems, interactive displays and monitors. The offering will also include intelligent solutions featuring advanced analytics and sensing capabilities, enhanced by next-generation AI and data-driven technologies, with capabilities extending to areas such as intelligent traffic management and safe city applications. Select product categories, including cable-free WiFi cameras, will also be introduced to meet the growing demand for flexible and easy-to-deploy solutions.

Commenting on the announcement, Mahesh Wijewardene, Group Managing Director of Singer Sri Lanka PLC, stated,“We are pleased to partner with Hikvision, a globally recognized leader known for its innovative and reliable technology solutions. This move reflects our commitment to continuously evolve our offering and introduce practical, future-ready solutions that cater to the needs of both households and businesses. With Singer's extensive reach and trusted service network, we are confident in making these world-class technologies accessible across Sri Lanka.”

Yasantha Hennayake – Director / General Country Manager of Hikvision Sri Lanka added,“We are delighted to collaborate with Singer Sri Lanka, a company that shares our focus on innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity. This partnership provides a strong foundation for us to expand our presence in Sri Lanka and deliver high-quality, intelligent solutions through a well-established and trusted distribution network.”

This strategic partnership further strengthens Singer Sri Lanka's position as a leading provider of innovative and reliable technology solutions, while reinforcing its commitment to bringing globally recognized brands and advanced technologies closer to Sri Lankan consumers.