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Work Complete On 47 Pedestrian Crossings

Work Complete On 47 Pedestrian Crossings


2026-05-06 02:33:21
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the completion of 47 pedestrian bridges and tunnels across Qatar to enhance road safety and ease pedestrian movement.

In a post on X, Ashghal said the projects were carried out in co-ordination with the Ministry of Transport and span key corridors and densely populated areas.

QATAR infrastructure Ashghal

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Gulf Times

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