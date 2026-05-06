Work Complete On 47 Pedestrian Crossings
The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced the completion of 47 pedestrian bridges and tunnels across Qatar to enhance road safety and ease pedestrian movement.
In a post on X, Ashghal said the projects were carried out in co-ordination with the Ministry of Transport and span key corridors and densely populated areas.QATAR infrastructure Ashghal
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