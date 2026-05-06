Skylean Capital & Weritas Launch Web5 Sovereign Intelligence To Capture The $110 Billion Women-Led Credit Frontier -- Africa's Most Underpriced Asset Class



MIAMI BEACH, FL, May 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - A strategic alliance targeting the $110 billion women-led SME financing gap across Sub-Saharan Africa, deploying tokenized credit, sovereign identity, and AI-driven underwriting to unlock the century's most significant demographic dividend. $16T - Tokenized RWA Market by 2030 · BCG / 21Shares $110B - Women-Led SME Financing Gap · Sub-Saharan Africa 4B - Africa's Projected Population by 2100 · UN DESA 19 - Africa's Median Age · World's Youngest Continent 01. THE OPPORTUNITY The Century's Most Significant Capital Formation Event Global structured finance engineered a $12 trillion market serving a North American population of 250 million over the last four decades. Africa home to 1.4 billion people today, set to reach 2.5 billion by 2050 and 4 billion by 2100, represents a capital formation opportunity of incomparably greater magnitude. With a median age of just 19 years, the continent holds the most youthful, fastest-growing workforce in human history. The bottleneck is not ambition, it is credit infrastructure. Of the $330 billion annual demand for SME financing in Sub-Saharan Africa, women entrepreneurs represent one-third - approximately $110 billion that remains entirely underserved by conventional financial institutions. The IFC estimates that 70% of women-owned SMEs in developing economies are either unserved or underserved by formal credit markets, a structural gap that Weritas and Skylean Capital are engineered to close. $330B - Annual SME Credit Demand · Sub-Saharan Africa Of which $110B is women-led - structurally excluded from conventional underwriting due to absent credit history, lack of collateral, and institutional bias. 70% - Women-Owned SMEs Unserved by Formal Credit · IFC Across 128 developing economies, the financing gap for women-owned SMEs totals over $1.7 trillion globally, with Sub-Saharan Africa the highest-density opportunity. $832B - Mobile Money Transactions · Africa 2022 · GSMA Africa processes over 70% of the world's mobile money volume. The payment rails exist. The missing layer is structured credit and sovereign identity. $65B - African Fintech Revenue Projected 2030 · McKinsey Sub-Saharan Africa's fintech sector forecast to grow at 10% CAGR through 2030 - faster than any other region globally. "The math of the future is being written in Africa. We saw how structured finance created a $12 trillion market for a North American population of 250 million. Now apply that same financial engineering to a continent of 1.4 billion people, growing to 2.5 billion by 2050 and 4 billion by 2100. We are looking at the biggest capital formation opportunity of our century - and the unlock is solving credit for the women who already drive one-third of the $330 billion demand," said Skyler Zhang, CEO, Skylean Capital · Consensus 2026, Miami Beach. 02. THE PROTOCOL Web5 Sovereign Intelligence: Identity as Infrastructure The Weritas protocol is built on Web5 principles - a decentralized identity model that returns ownership of data to the individual, ensuring that as Africa's 1.4 billion citizens enter the global economy, they do so as sovereign data subjects, not data-extracted users. By fusing Web5 decentralized identifiers (DIDs) with AI-driven credit intelligence, Weritas transforms what has historically been called "thin-file risk" into a precision-underwritten credit opportunity. The platform aggregates transactional, behavioral, and psychometric data - with full user consent - through its Credit Intelligence Layer, enabling lenders and institutional capital allocators to underwrite borrowers who have never held a bank account or formal credit product. The Group works with regulated lending partners in East Africa, providing the live loan book that powers the Group's Tokenized Private Credit Program: a tri-tranche tokenized ABS backed by regulated payroll-deducted SME loan portfolios, issued through an internationally domiciled special purpose vehicle. "Infrastructure like Ondo's has proven the pipes work for ETFs - but the Weritas protocol is built for the complexity of global credit and human identity. By adopting Web5 principles, we ensure that identity is plural and data is sovereign. When a woman entrepreneur in Nairobi owns her data and our AI verifies her reliability, the risk for global institutions evaporates. That is how we unlock the $110 billion," said Reshmeen Hooda, Chair, Weritas · Consensus 2026, Miami Beach. The protocol's native utility token underpins ecosystem participation, staking, governance, and access to the credit network. 03. THE MARKET Institutional Capital Is Already Moving The tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market which crossed $12 billion in 2024 - is projected by Boston Consulting Group and 21Shares to reach $16 trillion by 2030, representing the single largest asset migration in financial history. BlackRock's BUIDL fund, Franklin Templeton's FOBXX, and Ondo Finance's OUSG have established that institutional appetite for on-chain yield is structural, not speculative. The Weritas/Skylean alliance brings this institutional momentum to bear on the only asset class that combines demographic inevitability with structural underpricing: African frontier credit. With the Group's tokenized credit program structured as a fully regulated, multi-jurisdictional instrument, institutional investors in Toronto, Dubai, Tokyo, and Miami now have a live entry corridor into African private credit for the first time. $16T - Projected Tokenized RWA Market · 2030 · BCG / 21Shares $1.7T - Global Women-Owned SME Financing Gap · IFC / World Bank 60% - Global Unbanked Population Located in Africa · World Bank Findex 3× - Women's Reinvestment Multiplier · UNDP / Gates Foundation 04. BEYOND FINANCE Sovereign Intelligence: The Universal Ledger for Human Capital The implications of the Weritas Sovereign Intelligence layer extend well beyond loan books. Because the Web5 architecture grants individuals true ownership and portability of their data, the same protocol stack that underwrites an SME loan in Nairobi can serve as a universal ledger for human capital across healthcare, education, and global mobility. For a continent where 600 million people lack reliable identity documentation (World Bank, 2024), Weritas's DID-anchored sovereign identity infrastructure solves a foundational problem that credit alone cannot address. A woman entrepreneur who today has no credit file, no passport, and no formal employment history can, through the Weritas protocol, construct a verifiable, portable, AI-enriched human identity, one that travels with her as she accesses finance, healthcare, education, and cross-border markets. About Skylean Capital

Skylean Capital is a boutique, women-led venture capital and private equity firm led by \CEO Skyler Zhang, specialising in the intersection of traditional structured finance and the decentralised frontier of emerging markets. About Weritas

Weritas is a women-led, Web5-enabled real-world asset protocol providing sovereign identity and credit intelligence infrastructure for global structured finance. Chaired by Reshmeen Hooda, Weritas operates across multiple regulated technology and financial entities spanning North America, international financial centres, and East Africa. Media & Investor Contacts:

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