Swiss Luxury Property Prices Continue To Rise

According to the“UBS Luxury Property Focus 2026” report published on Thursday, prices for luxury properties have risen by 3% on average. However, growth was lower than in the market as a whole.

Properties in mountain regions remained particularly sought-after. Luxury properties there increased in price by an average of around 6% last year. The main drivers were wealthy buyers from abroad.

St. Moritz remained the most expensive luxury property location in Switzerland with average prices CHF52,000/m2. It was followed by Gstaad and Verbier, at around CHF45,000/m2.

This content was published on Apr 15, 2026 Switzerland plans to tighten rules on foreign property ownership.