Swiss Luxury Property Prices Continue To Rise
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Preise am Schweizer Luxusimmobilienmarkt ziehen weiter an
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Read more: Preise am Schweizer Luxusimmobilienmarkt ziehen weit
According to the“UBS Luxury Property Focus 2026” report published on Thursday, prices for luxury properties have risen by 3% on average. However, growth was lower than in the market as a whole.+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Properties in mountain regions remained particularly sought-after. Luxury properties there increased in price by an average of around 6% last year. The main drivers were wealthy buyers from abroad.
St. Moritz remained the most expensive luxury property location in Switzerland with average prices CHF52,000/m2. It was followed by Gstaad and Verbier, at around CHF45,000/m2.More More Housing Swiss government to tighten foreign property ownership
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