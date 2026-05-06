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Swiss Luxury Property Prices Continue To Rise

Swiss Luxury Property Prices Continue To Rise


2026-05-06 02:16:58
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Luxury properties became more expensive in Switzerland last year, although the trend is slowing down. According to the Swiss bank UBS, the prices are likely to plateau soon. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss luxury property prices continue to rise This content was published on May 6, 2026 - 14:14 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Preise am Schweizer Luxusimmobilienmarkt ziehen weiter an Original Read more: Preise am Schweizer Luxusimmobilienmarkt ziehen weit

According to the“UBS Luxury Property Focus 2026” report published on Thursday, prices for luxury properties have risen by 3% on average. However, growth was lower than in the market as a whole.

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Properties in mountain regions remained particularly sought-after. Luxury properties there increased in price by an average of around 6% last year. The main drivers were wealthy buyers from abroad.

St. Moritz remained the most expensive luxury property location in Switzerland with average prices CHF52,000/m2. It was followed by Gstaad and Verbier, at around CHF45,000/m2.

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