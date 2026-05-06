'Winning Rebel' Govindan's Visit To Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's Home Underscores CPI-M Churn In Kannur

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur (Kerala), May 6 (IANS) In a gesture rich in symbolism, Thaliparamba MLA-elect T. K. Govindan visited the residence of late CPI-M stalwart Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, even as unrest ripples through the party's Kannur stronghold after its electoral drubbing.

A long-time party leader in Kannur, Govindan jolted the CPI-M by quitting the party and contesting from Thaliparamba, one of its safest seats, against state Secretary M.V. Govindan's wife, P. K. Shyamala.

The constituency was earlier represented by M.V. Govindan himself.

After a gruelling campaign, T.K. Govindan delivered a shock win, emerging as one of the most striking upsets of the election.

On Wednesday, accompanied by his wife K.P. Ramani, K met Balakrishnan's family, including his wife Vinodini Balakrishnan, and spent time at the memorial museum and photo exhibits at the residence.

Visuals of the visit quickly gained traction.

"Anyone who comes here carries memories of my husband. I will continue to welcome them for as long as I live," Vinodini said, underscoring the personal warmth behind the meeting.

The visit is notable as perhaps the first instance of a leader who left the CPI-M and contested against it returning to the home of a top party figure.

It comes amid mounting criticism within the party against outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, giving the moment both personal and political resonance.

Those close to Govindan describe the visit as more than a courtesy call, a reaffirmation of decades-old ties.

He is learnt to have shared memories of Balakrishnan's role in his life and his crisis management skills within the party.

Yet, the optics also mirror the wider flux in Kannur.

That churn is visible on the ground.

Poster protests targeting Vijayan and M.V. Govindan have surfaced across parts of Kannur in recent days, alongside calls for senior leader P. Jayarajan to assume a larger role.

Cadres cite three key grievances: fielding T. I. Madhusoodanan despite allegations linked to a martyr's fund scam, the candidature of P. K. Shyamala, seen as fuelling perceptions of favouritism, and shifting K. K. Shailaja from Mattannur to Peravoor, which many believe sidelined a popular leader.

Adding to the shock factor, K was among three prominent figures along with V. Kunjikrishnan and former minister G. Sudhakaran who notched upset victories, aided by support from the Congress-led UDF.

Against this backdrop of dissent and introspection, K's visit stands out as a reminder that personal loyalties can outlast political divides, even as the CPI-M navigates one of its most testing phases in Kerala.