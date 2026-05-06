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Two-Wheeler Catches Fire Near BSF Headquarters In Jalandhar NIA Team Reaches Punjab #Shorts


2026-05-06 09:00:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A parked two-wheeler suddenly caught fire near the BSF Headquarters in Jalandhar, Punjab last night. The area has been cordoned off and a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is now heading to the spot to assist Punjab Police. What caused the fire? Investigation underway.

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