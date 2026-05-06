Rajasthan: Security Stepped After Fresh Threats To Baran, Bikaner Collectorates

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 6 (IANS) Panic gripped administrative offices in Rajasthan on Wednesday after the district collectorates in Baran and Bikaner received fresh bomb threats via email, prompting immediate evacuations and heightened security measures.

In Baran, officials said the threatening email was received on Wednesday and came to the administration's notice later in the morning. It warned of a possible explosion at the Collectorate and made unusual claims, including instructions that“no person wearing a red saree or red shirt should be allowed entry”.

The email also mentioned the possibility of a“human bomb” being used, along with several unrelated and misleading statements.

Following the alert, the Collectorate premises were swiftly evacuated and police teams rushed to the spot.

Bomb disposal and dog squads were called in from Kota, and a thorough search operation was launched. Heavy police deployment was made in and around the premises, with officials maintaining strict vigil.

A similar threat email was also received at the Bikaner District Collectorate, triggering another round of panic.

Authorities there immediately evacuated the premises and launched intensive search operations. Additional Superintendent of Police Chakravarti Singh Rathore, along with other officials, reached the spot to oversee security arrangements.

Officials confirmed that all employees and visitors were safely evacuated from both locations.

As of now, no suspicious object has been found, although security agencies continue to carry out detailed inspections.

This is the fourth such threat email received by the Baran Collectorate in recent times.

Just two days ago, a similar message claimed that 16 cyanide-filled bombs had been planted at the Collectorate and District Court premises. However, extensive searches at the time did not yield any explosives.

Earlier, similar threats were reported on May 14, 2025, and December 19, 2025, both of which led to evacuations and prolonged search operations.

Another such email was received on April 4, 2026.

Authorities are treating the repeated threats with utmost seriousness and are working to trace the source of the emails.