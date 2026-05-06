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Prosecutors Add Fourth Charge in Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Case
(MENAFN) Federal prosecutors have introduced an additional charge against the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting case, bringing the total number of federal counts to four. The new allegation focuses on the use of a firearm during what authorities describe as a violent crime.
The added count relates to an incident on April 25, in which 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen is accused of knowingly “used, carried, brandished, and discharged a firearm” during the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump and the assault of a federal officer, according to court filings.
Allen, who is from California, was already facing three federal charges. These include attempted assassination of a US president, a crime that carries a possible life sentence. He is also charged with transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a weapon in connection with a violent crime, which includes a mandatory minimum prison term to be served consecutively if convicted.
Authorities say Allen was taken into custody after allegedly rushing a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the annual event was being held.
Earlier statements from prosecutors indicated that the investigation was still ongoing and that further charges could be filed as more evidence was reviewed.
The added count relates to an incident on April 25, in which 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen is accused of knowingly “used, carried, brandished, and discharged a firearm” during the attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump and the assault of a federal officer, according to court filings.
Allen, who is from California, was already facing three federal charges. These include attempted assassination of a US president, a crime that carries a possible life sentence. He is also charged with transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a weapon in connection with a violent crime, which includes a mandatory minimum prison term to be served consecutively if convicted.
Authorities say Allen was taken into custody after allegedly rushing a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton hotel, where the annual event was being held.
Earlier statements from prosecutors indicated that the investigation was still ongoing and that further charges could be filed as more evidence was reviewed.
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