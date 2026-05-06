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France Unable to Confirm Reported Attack on Cargo Ship in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) French authorities have said they cannot yet verify reports that a French-operated cargo vessel may have been targeted in the Strait of Hormuz.
A government spokesperson stated that there is currently no confirmation that any incident actually occurred, while adding that if such reports were proven true, the situation would be considered unacceptable.
France’s transport minister also said the reports remain unverified at this stage, noting that clarification is expected from the ship’s operator in the near future. He added that dozens of French-linked vessels are currently operating in or near the strategically important waterway.
Earlier media reports suggested that a French cargo ship could have been hit by gunfire in the region, but official confirmation has not been provided.
The situation comes amid ongoing maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where security concerns have increased following recent regional military escalations and disruptions affecting commercial shipping routes. Despite a previously announced ceasefire arrangement and international mediation efforts, stability in the area remains uncertain, with continued reports of incidents involving vessels transiting the strait.
A government spokesperson stated that there is currently no confirmation that any incident actually occurred, while adding that if such reports were proven true, the situation would be considered unacceptable.
France’s transport minister also said the reports remain unverified at this stage, noting that clarification is expected from the ship’s operator in the near future. He added that dozens of French-linked vessels are currently operating in or near the strategically important waterway.
Earlier media reports suggested that a French cargo ship could have been hit by gunfire in the region, but official confirmation has not been provided.
The situation comes amid ongoing maritime tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where security concerns have increased following recent regional military escalations and disruptions affecting commercial shipping routes. Despite a previously announced ceasefire arrangement and international mediation efforts, stability in the area remains uncertain, with continued reports of incidents involving vessels transiting the strait.
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