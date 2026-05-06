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Germany Voices Concerns Over Israel’s Policies in Gaza
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul issued a dual-front warning to Israel on Tuesday — demanding a sharp increase in humanitarian access to Gaza while drawing a firm red line against any moves toward the de facto annexation of the occupied West Bank.
Speaking alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar following high-level talks in Berlin, Wadephul balanced Germany's ironclad commitment to Israeli security with pointed criticism of policies Berlin views as threatening the prospects for lasting peace.
"In our talks, we discussed the situation in Gaza, among other issues," Wadephul told reporters. "The plight of the more than two million people in the Gaza Strip, which has not improved, must not be overshadowed by the conflict in Iran."
The German minister pressed Israel to act without delay, stating that humanitarian aid "needs to be improved urgently," calling for the opening of additional border crossings and guarantees that aid workers can operate freely. He also urged tangible progress on US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace framework.
'We cannot accept a de facto annexation'
Wadephul reaffirmed that Berlin recognizes only a two-state solution as the path to durable peace between Israelis and Palestinians — and warned that current Israeli actions on the ground risk foreclosing that outcome entirely.
"A prerequisite for this is that this perspective for peace is not obstructed, and that no facts are created on the ground that would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state," he said, noting that continued Israeli settlement expansion is viewed with "great concern" by Berlin.
The German minister did not stop there. "We cannot accept a de facto annexation of parts of the West Bank," Wadephul stressed. "We clearly reject the violence perpetrated by some settlers in the West Bank against the Palestinian civilian population. And we expect the Israeli rule of law to punish these crimes."
Speaking alongside Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar following high-level talks in Berlin, Wadephul balanced Germany's ironclad commitment to Israeli security with pointed criticism of policies Berlin views as threatening the prospects for lasting peace.
"In our talks, we discussed the situation in Gaza, among other issues," Wadephul told reporters. "The plight of the more than two million people in the Gaza Strip, which has not improved, must not be overshadowed by the conflict in Iran."
The German minister pressed Israel to act without delay, stating that humanitarian aid "needs to be improved urgently," calling for the opening of additional border crossings and guarantees that aid workers can operate freely. He also urged tangible progress on US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace framework.
'We cannot accept a de facto annexation'
Wadephul reaffirmed that Berlin recognizes only a two-state solution as the path to durable peace between Israelis and Palestinians — and warned that current Israeli actions on the ground risk foreclosing that outcome entirely.
"A prerequisite for this is that this perspective for peace is not obstructed, and that no facts are created on the ground that would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state," he said, noting that continued Israeli settlement expansion is viewed with "great concern" by Berlin.
The German minister did not stop there. "We cannot accept a de facto annexation of parts of the West Bank," Wadephul stressed. "We clearly reject the violence perpetrated by some settlers in the West Bank against the Palestinian civilian population. And we expect the Israeli rule of law to punish these crimes."
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