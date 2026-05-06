403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Urges for Release of Gaza Flotilla Activists After Detention Extended
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Tuesday called for the release of two activists linked to the Global Sumud Flotilla after their detention was extended by an Israeli court, according to reports.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing, “They should be released,” when asked about Brazilian activist Thiago de Avila and Spanish-Palestinian activist Saif Abukeshek, but did not provide further details.
Israeli forces reportedly intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, about 600 nautical miles from Gaza, an area under blockade.
According to an Israeli legal rights organization representing Palestinians, the two activists are expected to remain in custody until May 10. Their lawyers argued during hearings that “the allegations against them are baseless and that there is no legal justification for their continued detention,” as stated by reports.
The organization also claimed that the activists were subjected to harsh detention conditions, including being held in isolation under constant lighting. It further alleged that de Avila and Abukeshek received “death threats” while in custody, according to reports.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing, “They should be released,” when asked about Brazilian activist Thiago de Avila and Spanish-Palestinian activist Saif Abukeshek, but did not provide further details.
Israeli forces reportedly intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, about 600 nautical miles from Gaza, an area under blockade.
According to an Israeli legal rights organization representing Palestinians, the two activists are expected to remain in custody until May 10. Their lawyers argued during hearings that “the allegations against them are baseless and that there is no legal justification for their continued detention,” as stated by reports.
The organization also claimed that the activists were subjected to harsh detention conditions, including being held in isolation under constant lighting. It further alleged that de Avila and Abukeshek received “death threats” while in custody, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment