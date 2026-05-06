Eight In Ten Indian Job Seekers Now Vet Roles For Scams Before Applying: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) A growing wariness is reshaping how Indians search for jobs, with eight in 10 professionals now checking whether a role is legitimate before applying, according to a report released on Wednesday.

According to an analysis by LinkedIn, 82 per cent of Indian professionals take a moment to verify a role's authenticity before applying, while 53 per cent say they are more likely to question whether a job is a scam than they were a year ago.

This behavioural shift has suggested that both rising awareness of online job scams and a broader erosion of trust in digital hiring, pointing to a job market where fraud has become routine enough to change habits.

Despite being digital natives, young Indian professionals are disproportionately at risk, with 49 per cent of Gen Z job seekers in India saying they have come close to falling for a job scam, compared to 36 per cent among Gen X, according to the report.

Moreover, more than half of Gen Z respondents admitted to overlooking warning signs when an opportunity felt too important to pass up, suggesting that competitive pressure and urgency can override caution even among the most digitally aware.

LinkedIn data identified the earliest stages of a job search as the highest-risk window.

One in five professionals reported feeling most concerned about scams while browsing roles, while nearly as many flagged initial recruiter outreach as the moment of peak vulnerability, when details are sparse and trust has not yet been established.

The report noted that nine in 10 reported scam attempts redirect job seekers away from LinkedIn to personal messaging apps, where accounts are harder to verify and conversations feel more informal.

To combat this, LinkedIn said it is deploying a three-layer defence system, combining proactive detection of fake accounts and fraudulent job postings, trust verification signals for companies and recruiters, and new protective measures, including mandatory ID verification for high-risk job posters and enhanced spam filtering.

Aditi Jha, Head of Legal and Public Policy at LinkedIn India, said that while awareness among professionals is growing, acting on that awareness consistently remains challenging in a fast-moving and competitive market.

"Building a safer job ecosystem, therefore, requires more than awareness; it requires strong safeguards, trusted signals, and shared accountability across platforms, employers and job seekers," she said.

LinkedIn also advised professionals to slow down during early recruiter outreach, particularly when messages feel rushed or vague.

It said that verifying recruiter profiles, checking company pages for authenticity badges and being cautious of requests to move conversations off-platform quickly are among the steps the platform recommends.