Rexel: Rexel Launches An Offering Of Bonds Due 2031 Convertible Into New Shares And/Or Exchangeable For Existing Shares (“Oceanes”) For A Nominal Amount Of €400 Million
|Ludovic DEBAILLEUX
|+33 1 42 85 76 12
|...
PRESSE
|Taddeo: Pierre-Jean Lemauff
|+33 7 77 78 58 67
|...
|DISCLAIMER
This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or to U.S. Persons, or in or into Australia, Canada or Japan. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
No communication or information relating to the offering of the Bonds may be distributed to the public in a country where a registration or approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any country in which such registration or approval would be required. The issuance by the Company or the subscription of the Bonds may be subject to legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; neither the Company nor the joint bookrunners assume any liability in connection with the breach by any person of such restrictions.
This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the“ Prospectus Regulation”).
This press release is not an offer to the public other than to qualified investors, or an offer to subscribe or designed to solicit interest for purposes of an offer to the public other than to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including France.
The Bonds will be offered only by way of an offering in France and outside France (excluding the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan and any other jurisdiction where a registration process or an approval would be required by applicable laws and regulations), solely to qualified investors as defined (i) in article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier) and (ii) under paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the“ POATRs”). There will be no public offering in any country (including France) in connection with the Bonds, other than to qualified investors. This press release does not constitute a recommendation regarding the issue of the Bonds. The value of the Bonds and the shares of the Company can decrease as well as increase. Potential investors should consult a professional adviser as to the suitability of the Bonds for the person concerned.
Prohibition of sales to European Economic Area retail investors
The Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to offer, sell or otherwise make available any Bonds to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the“ EEA”). For the purposes of this provision, (A) a“retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended (“ MiFID II”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended (the“ Insurance Distribution Directive”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) a person other than a“qualified investor” as defined in the Prospectus Regulation, and (B) the expression“offer” includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Bonds to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or to subscribe to the Bonds. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the " EU PRIIPs Regulation ") for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been or will be prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
Prohibition of sales to UK retail Investors
The Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to offer, sell or otherwise make available any Bonds to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (“ UK”). For the purposes of this provision, (A) a“retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client as defined in Chapter 3 of the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the“ FSMA”) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“ EUWA”); or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined under paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 of the POATRs; and (B) the expression an“offer” includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Bonds to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the Bonds. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA, as amended (the“ UK PRIIPs Regulation”) (or, following its revocation, any product summary or other disclosure document required under the Consumer Composite Investments (Designated Activities) Regulations 2024 or rules made thereunder (the“ CCI Regulations”)) for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been or will be prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation or the CCI Regulations.
MIFID II product governance / Professional investors, ECPs target market – Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Bonds has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Bonds is eligible counterparties, professional clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Bonds to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Bonds (a“distributor”) should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Bonds (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
France
The Bonds have not been and will not be offered or sold or cause to be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to the public in France other than to qualified investors. Any offer or sale of the Bonds and distribution of any offering material relating to the Bonds have been and will be made in France only to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés), as defined in article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation, and in accordance with Article L. 411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier).
United Kingdom
This press release is addressed and directed only at persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) who are“qualified investors” within the meaning of paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 of the POATRs (A) who have professional experience in matters relating to investment as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the“Order”), or (B) falls within the scope of Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order, or (C) to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons together with qualified investors in the EEA, being referred to as“ Relevant Persons”). The Bonds and, as the case may be, the shares to be delivered upon exercise of the conversion rights (the“ Financial Instruments”), are intended only for Relevant Persons and any invitation, offer or agreement related to the subscription, tender, or acquisition of the Financial Instruments may be addressed and/or concluded only with Relevant Persons. All persons other than Relevant Persons must abstain from using or relying on this document and all information contained therein.
This press release is not a prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
United States
This press release may not be released, published or distributed in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ Securities Act”) (“ Regulation S”)). This press release does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities in the United States. The Bonds and the shares deliverable upon conversion or exchange of the Bonds described in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and such securities may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S) absent registration under the Securities Act or pursuant to an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements thereof and applicable state or local securities laws. The Company does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States.
In addition, until 40 calendar days after the commencement of the offering of the Bonds, an offer or sale of the Bonds within the United States by a dealer (whether or not it is participating in the offering) may violate the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
Australia, Canada and Japan
The Bonds may not and will not be offered, sold or purchased in Australia, Canada or Japan. The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in Australia, Canada or Japan.
The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a breach of applicable law.
The joint bookrunners are acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the Offering. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the Offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the Offering, the contents of this press release or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.
None of the joint bookrunners or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this press release (or whether any information has been omitted from it) or any other information relating to the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this press release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.
In connection with the Offering, the joint bookrunners and any of their respective affiliates acting as an investor for its own account or the account of its clients may take up the Bonds or the ordinary shares to be issued or transferred and delivered upon conversion or exchange of the Bonds (the“ Securities”) and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for their own account the Securities or any other Securities of the Company or related investments, and may offer or sell the Securities or other investments otherwise than in connection with the Offering. The joint bookrunners do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do so. In addition, each of the joint bookrunners and their respective affiliates may perform services for, or solicit business from, the Company or members of the Company's group, may make markets in the securities of such persons and/or have a position or effect transactions in such securities (including without limitation asset swaps or derivative transactions relating to such securities).
1 The reference share price will be equal to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Rexel's share recorded on Euronext Paris from the launch of the Offering today until the determination of the final terms (pricing) of the Bonds on the same day.
2 i.e., Rexel's share price on Euronext Paris, at close of trading on May 5, 2026.
Attachment
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Rexel - CB Launch PR (EN)
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