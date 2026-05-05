Bradley Scott Davis Presents Frogs And Toads Of North America: A Complete Collection Of 101 Species In A Chelsea Pop-Up Installation

MENAFN - USA Art News) New York, NY - April 26, 2026 - American painter Bradley Scott Davis will present Frogs and Toads of North America, a new body of work featuring all 101 species of frogs and toads found across the continent.

The exhibition will be on view May 7–8, 2026, in a temporary fourth-floor space in Chelsea, located at 230 7th Avenue. Conceived as a two-day pop-up installation, the exhibition transforms a private space into an immersive presentation of Davis' ongoing Daily Frog Project, a disciplined practice that has now surpassed 1,600 consecutive days of painting. The show brings together a complete collection of species-each painting part of a larger archive documenting biodiversity in real time.

“I paint frogs because they are indicators of the health of our ecosystems,” says Davis.“What happens to them foreshadows what may happen to us.”

Rather than a traditional gallery presentation, Frogs and Toads of North America exists as an independent, time-bound installation-an intentional format that mirrors the urgency of its subject matter. Frogs are widely recognized as ecological“canaries in the coal mine,” with nearly 40% of amphibian species threatened with extinction due to habitat loss, climate change, and disease.

Through repetition, scale, and vivid color, Davis transforms scientific reality into a visual experience-one that invites viewers to consider both the beauty and fragility of the natural world. The exhibition is open to the public and by invitation, offering a rare opportunity to experience the full scope of the project outside of a traditional institutional setting.

Exhibition Details

Frogs and Toads of North America May 7–8, 2026 | 6PM – CLOSE

230 7th Avenue, 4th Floor

New York, NY

The artist will be in attendance.

Aboutthe Artist

Bradley Scott Davis is an American painter whose work explores the intersection of art, nature, and environmental awareness. A student of renowned biologist E.O. Wilson, his practice is informed by the idea that frogs serve as indicators of ecological health. His work has been exhibited nationally and internationally.