403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Body of Missing Nuclear Laboratory Employee Identified in New Mexico
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that the remains of a missing employee of a major US nuclear research facility have been identified nearly a year after her disappearance, bringing a significant development to a case that had drawn national attention.
Authorities in New Mexico have confirmed the identification of human remains discovered in a remote forested area as those of Melissa Casias, an employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory who had been missing since June 2025.
According to law enforcement officials, a hiker found the remains in the McGaffey Ridge area of Carson National Forest on May 28 and alerted authorities. Following an examination, the Office of the Medical Investigator confirmed the identity of the deceased.
Investigators reported that a handgun was recovered near the remains. However, officials said the exact cause and manner of death remain under investigation and have not yet been determined.
Casias worked as an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the United States' most important nuclear research centers. She was reported missing on June 26, 2025, after failing to report to work and not returning home following a visit with her daughter. Reports at the time indicated that her purse, identification documents and mobile phones had been left behind.
The case attracted broader attention because it was among several incidents in recent years involving individuals connected to advanced scientific, defense or aerospace research who either disappeared or died under unusual circumstances.
Another employee associated with Los Alamos National Laboratory, Anthony Chavez, disappeared in May 2025 and has not yet been located, according to reports.
Separately, Steven Garcia, a contractor working at the Kansas City National Security Campus—an important facility involved in producing non-nuclear components for US nuclear weapons—was reported missing in August 2025. Reports stated that he vanished from his Albuquerque residence, leaving behind personal belongings including his phone, wallet and keys.
Other cases frequently cited in discussions surrounding missing or deceased personnel connected to sensitive research include the disappearance of a materials specialist affiliated with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2023, as well as the deaths of two additional laboratory employees in recent years. Public reports have stated that no foul play was officially alleged in those cases, and causes of death were not publicly disclosed.
The series of incidents reportedly prompted congressional interest and scrutiny, although investigators have not publicly established any connection between the various cases.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Casias' death and have not released additional details regarding their findings.
Authorities in New Mexico have confirmed the identification of human remains discovered in a remote forested area as those of Melissa Casias, an employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory who had been missing since June 2025.
According to law enforcement officials, a hiker found the remains in the McGaffey Ridge area of Carson National Forest on May 28 and alerted authorities. Following an examination, the Office of the Medical Investigator confirmed the identity of the deceased.
Investigators reported that a handgun was recovered near the remains. However, officials said the exact cause and manner of death remain under investigation and have not yet been determined.
Casias worked as an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the United States' most important nuclear research centers. She was reported missing on June 26, 2025, after failing to report to work and not returning home following a visit with her daughter. Reports at the time indicated that her purse, identification documents and mobile phones had been left behind.
The case attracted broader attention because it was among several incidents in recent years involving individuals connected to advanced scientific, defense or aerospace research who either disappeared or died under unusual circumstances.
Another employee associated with Los Alamos National Laboratory, Anthony Chavez, disappeared in May 2025 and has not yet been located, according to reports.
Separately, Steven Garcia, a contractor working at the Kansas City National Security Campus—an important facility involved in producing non-nuclear components for US nuclear weapons—was reported missing in August 2025. Reports stated that he vanished from his Albuquerque residence, leaving behind personal belongings including his phone, wallet and keys.
Other cases frequently cited in discussions surrounding missing or deceased personnel connected to sensitive research include the disappearance of a materials specialist affiliated with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in 2023, as well as the deaths of two additional laboratory employees in recent years. Public reports have stated that no foul play was officially alleged in those cases, and causes of death were not publicly disclosed.
The series of incidents reportedly prompted congressional interest and scrutiny, although investigators have not publicly established any connection between the various cases.
Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Casias' death and have not released additional details regarding their findings.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment