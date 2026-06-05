Pakistan To Train Nationals In Soft Skills For Jobs In UAE, Other Countries

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Pakistani government is focusing on establishing reputable training institutions to provide soft skills and training to its nationals who are going to the UAE and other countries for employment, said Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

During his visit to the UAE, he stated that these trainings and skills will enhance the employability of workers overseas.

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Hussain said the government is also focused on the importance of pre-departure training to better prepare Pakistani workers for overseas job markets.

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Overseas Pakistanis in the UAE and other countries play a crucial role in supporting the country in terms of remittances. There are approximately 10 million Pakistanis living in foreign countries, including more than half in the Gulf countries. There are over 1.7 million Pakistanis who have made the UAE their second home.

The minister's comments came during his visit to the Emirates. On Monday, he toured the Pakistan consulate in Dubai and reviewed the delivery of consular services, including passport issuance, national identity cards, community welfare and other public facilitation services.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, and the minister discussed issues concerning the welfare and facilitation of Pakistani nationals residing in the UAE.

Chaudhary Salik Hussain earlier said that his government plans to arrange jobs for 800,000 nationals in foreign countries, including the UAE, GCC, and others, this year. This is an increase of 60,000 from last year.

In 2025, around 740,000 Pakistanis went abroad for employment.

In January 2026, the UAE and Pakistan agreed to sign a“pre-immigration clearance” agreement for Pakistani nationals travelling to the UAE. The system will be launched first on a pilot basis. Karachi is selected as the initial location.

During his UAE visit, Salik Hussain held a meeting with Rabab Abdullah Al-Osaimi, Director-General of Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), Kuwait. They discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in the labour sector.

The Pakistani minister stated that his country greatly values its long-standing and robust ties with Kuwait and is ready to sign the proposed Labour Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which could be finalised during the forthcoming visit of the Crown Prince of Kuwait to Pakistan.

The minister also requested access to the PAM portal for Pakistani workers and overseas employment promoters to facilitate smoother recruitment processes.

Both sides agreed to institutionalise regular mutual consultations and engagements.

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