Vedang Raina: A.R. Rahman's Process Pushes You To Explore Depths You Didn't Know Existed

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) The makers of 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' on Tuesday unveiled a new track, 'Maskara' from the film. Actor Vedang Raina, who lent his vocal prowess for the latest song, said recording with Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman was surreal and that his process pushed him to explore the depths he didn't know existed.

Vedang said in a statement:“'Maskara' is incredibly close to my heart because it let me step into the character in a whole new way, not just as an actor, but through music.”

He said that there's a“raw innocence in what Keenu feels, and singing it made those emotions even more intimate and real for me.”

Vedang added:“Recording with A. R. Rahman, sir, was surreal. His process pushes you to explore depths you didn't know existed. And to be part of Imtiaz Ali sir's world, where every emotion feels so lived-in, made this journey truly unforgettable.”

The track, which also features vocals by Nilanjana Ghosh, celebrates the feeling of budding young love. "Maskara" shows how young lovers' attitudes have not changed over time. It is about the feeling of budding young love.

For Jiya, played by Sharvari, it's all sparkle and mischief. She dances through the feeling, teasing it, turning her butterflies into something bold and fun. For Vedang's character Keenu, it is soft, honest, and vulnerable, as he quietly understands what she is playfully hiding.

Nilanjana Ghosh added:“Recording this song under Rahman Sir's guidance was a truly humbling and surreal experience. His quiet brilliance and attention to every emotion and note taught me so much in such little time.”

Ghosh shared that she is“eternally honoured and blessed.”

“The song itself feels very pure and honest to me, almost like it has a peppy life of its own. I was simply fortunate to be present in a moment shaped by such grace, and I'm truly grateful for it.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali's dreamy world of love and longing.

It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on 12th June 2026. The film will hit the big screen on June 12.