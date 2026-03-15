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Iran Offers Regional Cooperation for Joint Probe Amid Tensions with US
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister announced Sunday that Tehran is prepared to collaborate with neighboring countries to establish a joint investigative panel aimed at clarifying the nature of recent attacks and whether the targets had connections to the United States, as hostilities with Washington continue across the region.
In an interview with a London-based outlet set for full publication later Sunday, Araghchi stated that Iran’s strikes were aimed at “US bases and interests in the region” as a response to prior attacks launched against Iran from those locations.
The minister further claimed that Tehran had gathered intelligence suggesting that the US and Israel were conducting operations from certain sites targeting Arab nations.
“We have not targeted any civilian or residential area in the countries of the region so far,” he emphasized.
Araghchi also warned that American companies operating in the region could face retaliatory actions if Iranian energy infrastructure is attacked. “If our energy facilities are targeted, we will also target the facilities of American companies in the region,” he said.
Additionally, the diplomat mentioned that the US has developed a drone similar to Iran’s Shahed model, named “Lucas,” which is reportedly used to strike locations in Arab states, though he noted that this information is still being verified.
In an interview with a London-based outlet set for full publication later Sunday, Araghchi stated that Iran’s strikes were aimed at “US bases and interests in the region” as a response to prior attacks launched against Iran from those locations.
The minister further claimed that Tehran had gathered intelligence suggesting that the US and Israel were conducting operations from certain sites targeting Arab nations.
“We have not targeted any civilian or residential area in the countries of the region so far,” he emphasized.
Araghchi also warned that American companies operating in the region could face retaliatory actions if Iranian energy infrastructure is attacked. “If our energy facilities are targeted, we will also target the facilities of American companies in the region,” he said.
Additionally, the diplomat mentioned that the US has developed a drone similar to Iran’s Shahed model, named “Lucas,” which is reportedly used to strike locations in Arab states, though he noted that this information is still being verified.
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