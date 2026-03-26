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Oman Air Keeps Seven Routes Suspended as Regional Airspace Remains Closed
(MENAFN) Oman Air announced on Thursday that flights to seven destinations will remain suspended until April 15 due to ongoing regional airspace closures, while services to Amman and Dammam are scheduled to resume on April 1.
The national carrier stated on the US social media platform X that the affected routes include Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad, and Khasab.
Passengers with bookings on these routes are able to manage their reservations through the airline’s website or mobile app. Oman Air confirmed that the rest of its network continues to operate normally.
The disruption comes as airlines across the region and beyond continue adjusting schedules in response to the ongoing Middle East conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US, which has caused repeated airspace closures and operational challenges.
According to aviation risk monitors, large areas of airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Syria remain closed, while Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar have also faced restrictions.
The regional tensions have escalated since the joint US-Israel offensive on Iran began on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The national carrier stated on the US social media platform X that the affected routes include Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad, and Khasab.
Passengers with bookings on these routes are able to manage their reservations through the airline’s website or mobile app. Oman Air confirmed that the rest of its network continues to operate normally.
The disruption comes as airlines across the region and beyond continue adjusting schedules in response to the ongoing Middle East conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US, which has caused repeated airspace closures and operational challenges.
According to aviation risk monitors, large areas of airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Syria remain closed, while Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar have also faced restrictions.
The regional tensions have escalated since the joint US-Israel offensive on Iran began on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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