Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From April 27 To April 30, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from April 27 to April 30, 2026 Puteaux, May 5, 2026 In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 27 to April 30, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025: Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/27/2026 FR0012435121 15,421 26.1332 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/27/2026 FR0012435121 72,298 26.1303 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/27/2026 FR0012435121 14,914 26.1232 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/27/2026 FR0012435121 94,133 26.1271 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/28/2206 FR0012435121 14,694 26.1955 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/28/2026 FR0012435121 69,064 26.2120 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/28/2026 FR0012435121 13,992 26.1957 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/28/2026 FR0012435121 94,370 26.1890 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/29/2026 FR0012435121 15,439 26.0282 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/29/2026 FR0012435121 72,082 26.0324 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/29/2026 FR0012435121 15,026 26.0345 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/29/2026 FR0012435121 94,916 26.0254 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/30/2026 FR0012435121 15,232 26.0915 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/30/2026 FR0012435121 71,543 26.0762 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/30/2026 FR0012435121 14,773 26.0777 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/30/2026 FR0012435121 93,418 26.0737 XPAR Total 781,315 26.1074



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 27 to April 30, 2026