Quote Make It In The Emirates H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister Of Energy And Infrastructure

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) H.E. Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure:

“Energy security, efficient infrastructure, and resilient supply chains have become integral to the development of any strong economy. Bringing energy, national industry, and smart infrastructure together is essential for sustained growth and for the economic sovereignty we are working to reinforce, with the National In-Country Value Programme, local manufacturing, and strategic domestic investment among its foundations. This is what Make it in the Emirates 2026 puts on display. In its fifth edition, the platform continues to shape a future full of opportunity for UAE industry, supported by a strong strategic vision and an advanced energy system that keeps pace with the AI adoption, evolving infrastructure, and efficient supply chains across the country.” -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="e774bc77-3bbd-4cf2-b0df-79c939a722a9" src="#" alt="e774bc77-3bbd-4cf2-b0df-79c939a722a9" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

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