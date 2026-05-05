IPL 2026: Bowlers Showed Character To Pull Things Back From 90/1, Says SKY After MI Win

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Leading the side in the absence of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav gave credit to his bowlers for pulling things back and helping them romp to a six-wicket victory with eight balls to spare in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2006 on Monday.

Having blazed to 90/1 at the end of the sixth over, Lucknow Super Giants were threatening to reach a 250-plus score in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

But the Mumbai Indians did not panic, and with a double-strike by Corbin Bosch in his second over to remove Nicholas Pooran (63 off 21) and Mitchell Marsh (44), they fought back to restrict them to 228/5, which they chased easily with former captain Rohit Sharma smashing 84 off 44 balls and Ryan Rickelton hammering 83 off 32. They shared a 143-run partnership for the opening wicket -- their third century partnership this season, laying the foundation for an easy win.

Surya said being at 90/1 in six overs did not set panic in the camp, as they have been in such situations in earlier matches this season. He gave credit to his bowlers for pulling things back.

"To be very frank, it was nothing new to be honest (90/1 at the end of power-play) (Overs) 7-10 is the best time to pull the game off. The way all the bowlers responded showed a lot of character," said Surya in the post-match presentation.

He said he did not have to give much input to turn things around, as everyone had their own plans.

"Everyone had that belief, clear plans. It was just a little/little attacking. Even though we scored 244 a few days back, SRH chased this down.

He also gave credit to the start provided by Rohit and Rickelton. "Want to have a good start when chasing 220-225. They were always in control. In the end, the way Naman Dhir and everyone batted, it was nice," said Surya as the Mumbai Indians romped to their third win in 10 matches this season.