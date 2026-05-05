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Blackstone, Goldman Said To Back Anthropic In $1.5B JV

Blackstone, Goldman Said To Back Anthropic In $1.5B JV


2026-05-05 01:42:08
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Blackstone Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Hellman & Friedman LLC entered into a new $1.5 billion joint venture to deploy Anthropic PBC's AI across their portfolios, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the deal, the three companies will all initially invest $300 million each, with the joint venture also including the investment bank Goldman Sachs and the private equity company General Atlantic, which will both invest $150 million.

The new consulting company is expected to be announced on Monday, although it still does not have a name.

The new company reportedly plans to expand access to commercial markets for Anthropic's AI tools, including the Claude Code software.

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