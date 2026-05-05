MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. Confirms Spin-Out Ratio and Completion of Plan of Arrangement with Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp.

May 04, 2026 2:34 PM EDT | Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis " or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of February 10, 2026 and April 15, 2026, it wishes to confirm the spinout ratio as at the share distribution record date (the " Share Distribution Record Date ") of May 4, 2026.

As announced previously, 3,749,319 common shares of Greentech (the " Spin-Out Shares ") will be distributed to the Aegis shareholders held as of the Share Distribution Record Date on a pro-rata basis with each fractional share to be rounded down to the nearest whole share. Aegis will hold the balance of 416,500 common shares of Greentech.

Effective on the share exchange date (the " Share Exchange Date ") of May 7, 2026, the Aegis shareholders will receive 0.0278219545 Spin-Out Shares with respect to each Aegis share held. Alternatively, one Spin-Out Share will be issued for every 35.942837886 Aegis share held.

The Company confirms completion of the Plan of Arrangement. The Canadian Securities Exchange will issue a bulletin in this regard.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.







Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, the company specializes in hybrid nuclear-microgrid architectures, high-reliability power systems, and digital-twin-enabled control platforms supporting Canadian sovereignty, Arctic security, and NORAD operational readiness. Visit .

Contact Information

Paul Dickson, Director

...

(604) 283-1262

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.