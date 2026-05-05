Met Gala 2026: Heidi Klum To Cardi B - 7 Celebs Rock The Most Bizarre Outfits

Met Gala 2026 saw celebrities go all out with bizarre and dramatic fashion. From Heidi Klum's marble-inspired look to Beyoncé's skeleton-style dress, stars grabbed attention with some of the wildest outfits on the red carpet.

The Met Gala 2026 once again became the biggest fashion stage in the world, with celebrities arriving in bold, dramatic and unforgettable outfits. From futuristic corsets to sculpture-inspired gowns, stars pushed fashion boundaries and grabbed attention with their unique red carpet appearances.

Katy Perry created suspense at the event by appearing behind a dramatic mask before revealing her glamorous fashion look on the red carpet, leaving photographers and fans excited.

Madonna embraced gothic fashion in a Saint Laurent outfit designed by Anthony Vaccarello. Her look included a pirate-style hat and a brass trumpet accessory, giving her entire appearance a mysterious and theatrical vibe.

Lena Mahfouf grabbed attention in a nearly naked ensemble featuring a metallic hands bustier designed by Burc Akyol. She styled it with a powder-blue draped skirt, dramatic eye makeup, and white strappy heels for a striking appearance.

Heidi Klum stunned everyone in a full-body prosthetic costume inspired by 19th-century marble sculptures. Designed with latex and spandex, the outfit recreated the classical wet-drapery style seen in Italian art. Makeup artist Mike Marino collaborated with Klum on the extraordinary look.

Kylie Jenner returned to the Met Gala in a nude corset featuring faux nipple detailing. She paired the daring outfit with a voluminous skirt, sparkling silver jewellery, rhinestone accessories, and elegant chandelier earrings decorated with pearls and crystals.

Cardi B made a grand statement in a giant sheer black Marc Jacobs gown with lace detailing. The dramatic outfit created an illusion inspired by the human body, making it one of the most talked-about looks of the evening.

Beyonce made her Met Gala comeback after ten years in a sparkling skeleton-inspired bustier dress designed by Olivier Rousteing. Her dazzling appearance instantly became one of the biggest highlights of the night.