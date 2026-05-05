Zelensky Announces New Aid Packages After Yerevan Summit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced new aid packages and accelerated funding for drone and electronic warfare production following the summit in Yerevan.

Speaking to journalists, Zelensky said the meeting with partners not only helped bring political attention back to Ukraine but also resulted in agreements on new defense packages and faster financing for drone and electronic warfare systems, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zelensky said that the meeting provided an opportunity to engage with partners both one-on-one and in broader formats.

"This was the so-called Washington Group. It primarily includes countries involved in negotiations and discussions with the American side, with President [Donald] Trump, as well as with their national security advisors. We discussed continuing negotiations, because the current focus is on Iran, and the United States is dealing with the Middle East. For us, it is very important to bring attention back to Ukraine. Today, political attention to Ukraine has been restored," he said.

Rutte, Zelensky discuss PURL, Ukraine to continue to receive anti-ballistic missiles

He added that partners also discussed continuing the PURL program.

"We agreed with some partners on new packages. The latest package – from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney – amounts to 200 million [U.S. dollars], and he confirmed it. There will be several such packages in the coming weeks after the summit. This is important support," Zelensky said.

He emphasized the importance of coordinated action among partners.

"We understand what 200 million means. We know how many anti-ballistic missiles for Patriot air defense system we can count on," he said, underscoring the value of any level of assistance.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that the first tranche of the EU's EUR 90 billion loan should be received as soon as possible.

"We need to receive these funds already in June, as it is necessary to scale up drone production. We also agreed that the first tranche will be directed toward drones and electronic warfare systems. It should arrive at the beginning of summer. This is an important decision," he said.

As reported, Zelensky is in Yerevan taking part in the 8th summit of the European Political Community. On the sidelines of the event, he held meetings with the prime ministers of Slovakia, Canada, Poland, Armenia, and Georgia, as well as with the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission, and the NATO Secretary General. He also took part in a meeting in the Washington Group format.

The two-day summit, held under the slogan "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe," has brought together 48 heads of state and government. For the first time, a non-European country – Canada – is participating in the forum, represented by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine