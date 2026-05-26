Agnimitra Paul Slams 'Irresponsible' TMC Councillors For Deserting Posts

Agnimitra Paul Slams 'Irresponsible' TMC Councillors

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday criticised the Trinamool Congress, alleging that the absence of elected councillors from municipal offices across West Bengal is disrupting basic civic services and affecting day-to-day administration.

Referring to TMC councillors who have resigned or remained absent from office, Paul termed it "irresponsible" and accused them of neglecting public duties despite being in office for years. She said, "It is very sad that TMC councillors, who were in office for the last 15 years, are suddenly resigning or not coming to office. This only shows their irresponsibility and selfish nature."

Targeting the ruling party further, Paul alleged that TMC leaders had benefited while in power and were now uncertain about their political future. She added, "For 15 years, they had the opportunity to loot the people of Bengal, and that is what they did. Now they are thinking, understanding, and they are confident that after our government comes to power, they will not be able to steal much."

Calling the development a sign of political discomfort within the TMC, Paul said, "This shows their irresponsibility."

Minister Defends Animal Slaughter Control Act

Paul, on Friday, defended the state government's new notification enforcing the animal slaughter control act, asserting that the rules have existed since 1950, but weren't implemented owing to "vote bank politics".

Speaking to ANI, Paul also criticised Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir's dissent against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government in the state following his assertion that ritual sacrifice (Kurbani) will continue despite objections, as it is a 1,400-year-old tradition.

Reacting to this, the West Bengal Minister stated that Kabir must adhere to the regulations if he wishes to stay in the state. She added that if he feels he cannot follow the laws of the state, he is welcome to relocate to another state. "It is a rule that we have in Bengal, 1950 rule, and that rule has been there in Bengal for years, and the previous governments did not apply it because they had to play vote bank politics. Humayun Kabir, if you have to stay in Bengal, then you have to follow the rules of Bengal. If you think you cannot follow the rules of the state, then you are welcome to go to any other state where you are allowed or outside the country trs. o other Islamic nations. If you have to stay in India, then you have to follow the rules here," Paul told reporters.

Her remarks came after the West Bengal government issued a notification enforcing strict guidelines under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950. (ANI)

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