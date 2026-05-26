Ahmedabad Medical Student Missing In Georgia For 12 Days, Family Seeks Govt Intervention

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 26 (IANS) A family from Ahmedabad has appealed for urgent intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat government after their 23-year-old son, a medical student in Georgia, went missing 12 days ago amid allegations of harassment by his landlord and roommates.

Dhvanit Rajdeep, a resident of Virat Nagar in Ahmedabad, was studying medicine in the ninth semester at the Caucasus International University. According to his family, he was last in contact with them on May 14 before his phone suddenly got disconnected and has remained switched off since.

Speaking to IANS, his father, Dr Mayur Kumar Rajdeep, alleged that Dhvanit had been facing sustained mental harassment at the rented flat where he had been staying.

"Dhvanit was studying medicine in the ninth semester in Georgia. He had recently rented a flat belonging to a local Georgian resident. His roommates were mentally harassing him in different ways -- taking away his tiffin, not letting him study, and creating various disturbances," he said.

He further alleged that after his son decided to shift to another accommodation and had already moved part of his belongings, tensions escalated.

"My son had shifted half of his belongings to another flat the previous day. But after that, Anil (his flatmate) started threatening him. He was told that they knew where he was moving and would come there and kill him. He also received death threats through messages. After that, Anil demanded money from my son," he said.

Dr Rajdeep claimed Dhvanit later went back to the previous flat to collect the remaining belongings and return the keys.

"He went there to give money, collect his belongings and hand over the key. Even there, he was mentally harassed. Finally, he called me and told me that despite giving money, he was still being harassed," he said.

The family has also alleged that Dhvanit was forced to transfer around $6,500 dollars from his account while being confined in a room and deprived of access to his phone.

Dr Rajdeep said they informed Indian embassy officials and university authorities immediately after losing contact with him.

"We have immediately informed the Indian embassy and the university authorities. Our elder son has also travelled to Georgia to search for him," he added.

Dhvanit's mother, Dharmishtha Rajdeep, made an emotional appeal to authorities.

"I last spoke with my son on the 13th. The next day, he spoke to my husband. When I spoke to him, he told me he had reached the new flat with his luggage. We last had contact on the 14th. Since then, we have had no communication. I only request the government to take up the matter with the Georgian government," she said.

"Our only demand is that my son be brought back quickly. He was a scholar and worked very hard. He was supposed to return in September after completing his medical degree. I humbly request the Gujarat government to bring my son back as soon as possible," she added.

The family said Dhvanit's elder brother, Mihir Rajdeep, has reached Georgia from Canada and has been coordinating with police and university officials there.

According to the family, despite assistance from the Indian Embassy and outreach by local political leaders, they have not received any concrete update so far and claim that the local police and administration in Georgia have not taken sufficient action against those named in the complaint.

With no trace of the student nearly two weeks after he went missing, the family has now urged both the Centre and the Gujarat government to intensify diplomatic efforts and ensure his safe return.