Bengaluru: Father And Relatives Arrested For Killing Man Over Alleged Harassment Of Minor Girl In Yelahanka

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru's Yelahanka area, a father and his relatives have been arrested for allegedly murdering a man who was reportedly harassing his minor daughter. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh, a native of Bagalkot. Police have arrested four accused, including the girl's father, in connection with the case.

Victim And Accused From Bagalkot Background

According to police, both the victim Ramesh and the accused hail from Mudhol taluk in Bagalkot district. Ramesh had been working in Dubai and allegedly developed an obsession with marrying a young relative staying at his residence for studies. As the girl was a minor, her parents rejected the proposal.

POCSO Case Filed After Continued Harassment

Despite repeated refusals, Ramesh allegedly continued to harass the minor girl. Following a complaint from the family, Bagalkot police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him, and he was subsequently arrested and sent to jail.

Even after being released, he allegedly continued to pursue and harass the girl, who had by then been shifted to Bengaluru for her safety and education.

Alleged Conspiracy And Murder In Bengaluru

Frustrated with the continued harassment, the girl's father, Eerayya, allegedly conspired with relatives Chinnayya, Chethan and Charan to eliminate Ramesh. The accused reportedly contacted Ramesh, posed as if resolving past issues, and invited him for a meal.

During the meeting, they allegedly consumed alcohol together. Once Ramesh became heavily intoxicated, he was strangled to death with a rope.

Body Dumped In Stormwater Drain

After the murder, the accused allegedly disposed of the body in the Allalasandra stormwater drain in Yelahanka in an attempt to destroy evidence. A few days later, an unidentified body was discovered, following which Yelahanka police registered a case of suspicious death.

Police Crack Investigation Using Technical Evidence

During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and technical evidence, which led to the unravelling of the crime. All four accused, including the girl's father, have now been arrested and are being interrogated.

The case has shocked local residents, and police continue to investigate the sequence of events leading to the murder.